Capri Loans Crosses 1,000 Gold Loan Branches Across India

Mumbai, May 15 : Capri Global Capital Ltd., a leading non-banking financial company in India, announced a key milestone with its Gold Loan business reaching 1,000 branches across India, reinforcing its commitment to expanding accessible and timely credit solutions across urban, semi-urban, and rural markets.

The company has built a strong and well-diversified presence across 16 states and union territories, with a particularly high concentration in key markets such as Rajasthan (168 branches), Uttar Pradesh (136), Gujarat (134), Madhya Pradesh (117), and Haryana (108). Its network further extends across Maharashtra (97), New Delhi (73), Telangana (46), Odisha (33), Andhra Pradesh (26), Uttarakhand (25), Bihar (12), Punjab (10), Karnataka (9), Goa (5), and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (1), ensuring a wide and balanced geographical reach.

This extensive footprint enables customers to access quick, secure, and transparent gold-backed financing closer to their homes, strengthening Capri Loans’ role in addressing immediate liquidity needs.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital Ltd., said

Reaching 1,000 Gold Loan branches marks a defining milestone in our journey to build a truly accessible lending franchise. Building on our strong presence across North and West India, we have now made significant inroads into the South, meaningfully expanding our national footprint. Gold Loans remain a vital source of financial support for households and small businesses, providing quick liquidity in moments of need. As we grow, our commitment stays firm – to expand responsibly while delivering trust, transparency, and convenience to every customer we serve.”

The Gold Loan segment, since its inception in 2022, continues to be a key growth driver for Capri Loans with an AUM of over Rs. 16,960 Cr, supporting its broader vision of financial inclusion and inclusive growth. By expanding its branch-led distribution, the company aims to further bridge the credit gap and strengthen access to financial services.