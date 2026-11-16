The Indian maritime fraternity is looking forward to an important gathering on November 18, as the 13th International Samudra Manthan Awards & Maritime Symposium 2026 brings together distinguished national leaders, policymakers, maritime administrators, industry pioneers and professionals at the Ballard Pier International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. With India’s maritime ambitions gaining momentum and the industry preparing for a new phase of growth and transformation, the gathering promises a day of strategic dialogue culminating in an evening celebrating maritime excellence.

The event will feature two distinguished national personalities in key roles. Shri Sameer Kumar Khare, Chairman of the National Shipping Board, has consented to preside over the inaugural proceedings of the Maritime Symposium as its Chief Guest. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Shri Khare brings extensive experience in public administration, finance, international cooperation and engagement with multilateral institutions, including the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. His presence will lend an important policy and strategic perspective to discussions on strengthening India’s shipping industry and maritime capabilities.

The evening’s 13th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2026 Ceremony will be graced by Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, who has also conveyed his consent to be present as Chief Guest. He has been closely associated with the revival of India’s traditional maritime heritage, championing the initiative to recreate INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally stitched wooden sailing vessel inspired by a fifth-century depiction of an Indian ship at the Ajanta Caves. The project seeks to revive India’s ancient shipbuilding knowledge and reconnect the country with its rich maritime legacy. A distinguished economist, author and former Principal Economic Adviser to the Finance Minister, Shri Sanyal has contributed to India’s economic policy discourse and international engagements, including the G20. His work on India’s economic development, history and maritime heritage brings particular relevance to an occasion celebrating the country’s maritime aspirations and strategic advancement.

Organized by the Samudra Manthan Foundation, with Bhandarkar Publications as Knowledge Partner, the 13th edition will bring together policymakers, senior government officials, maritime administrators, shipping executives, port authorities, shipowners, logistics professionals, technology providers, classification societies, insurers, training institutions and representatives of the seafarers’ fraternity. The gathering is designed to encourage meaningful industry engagement, exchange of knowledge and collaboration at a time when India’s maritime sector is expanding its role in global trade.

The day-long Symposium, addressing the industry’s most pressing concerns, will be themed “Navigating Through the Storm: Maritime Leadership in a Fragmented World” and will examine the leadership, preparedness and collaboration required to navigate an increasingly interconnected yet uncertain global maritime environment. Guided by the philosophy “Swavalambanat Samudra Samriddhihi”, meaning “through self-reliance comes maritime prosperity”, the discussions will connect immediate industry concerns with India’s longer-term maritime ambitions.

The symposium comes at a time when geopolitical tensions are reshaping the global maritime landscape. Attacks on commercial vessels and the loss of Indian seafarers’ lives have brought the safety of merchant crews, the security of vital shipping routes and the vulnerability of global trade into sharp focus. For India, a major maritime nation with a significant seafaring workforce and growing ambitions in global shipping, the unfolding situation presents both serious challenges and strategic opportunities. With the maritime world in turmoil, India’s strategic opportunity lies in strengthening the protection of its seafarers, enhancing maritime security, building resilience in its shipping and logistics networks, and translating its growing capabilities into greater global influence. These topics will form an important thread running through the symposium’s deliberations.

The inaugural proceedings will feature addresses by senior representatives from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, national shipping lines, the Indian Navy and strategic maritime institutions, setting the context for the technical sessions that follow.

Four panel discussions will form the core of the symposium, bringing together experts from shipping companies, maritime administration, ports, logistics, insurance, customs, classification societies, legal services, technology and industry.

The first session, “The Geopolitical Horizon: The Choking of Waterways”, will examine how international developments and disruptions across strategic waterways are influencing shipping routes, global trade and maritime operations. It will also consider whether established international maritime laws and treaties are being tested by changing geopolitical realities.

The second session, “Command Under Crisis: Operational Resilience in Turbulent Waters”, will focus on the decisions confronting maritime leaders in high-risk operating environments. Crew safety, route diversions, insurance premiums, physical security threats and the balance between seafarer welfare and commercial pressures will be among the key areas of discussion. The role of cooperation between naval forces and private security in protecting commercial assets will also come under focus.

The third session, “Smart Ports, Decarbonization & Alternate Fuels”, will turn the spotlight on the transition towards sustainable maritime operations. Discussions will cover carbon compliance under international frameworks, the commercial viability and infrastructure readiness of alternative marine fuels such as LNG, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and biofuels, as well as smart ports, electrification, cold ironing and environmentally responsible warehousing.

The final session, “The Next Anchor: Cultivating the Future of Maritime Governance”, will look at the changing profile of maritime leadership and the governance approaches required in a fragmented global environment. Building transparency and trust between cargo owners, shippers and governments, developing future-ready leadership and defining the next phase of global trade security will form the focus of this discussion.

Each session will include an interactive question-and-answer segment, providing delegates an opportunity to engage with the panelists and contribute their perspectives. The symposium will conclude with a valedictory address by Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, bringing the day’s deliberations to a close before the evening Awards Ceremony.

Following the symposium, the 13th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2026 will celebrate the achievements, leadership and contributions of individuals and organizations across the maritime and logistics ecosystem.

Held under the theme “Maritime Renaissance: India’s Strategic Ascent”, the 13th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2026 reflect India’s growing focus on strengthening domestic shipbuilding, modernizing ports, expanding maritime infrastructure, developing indigenous capabilities and enhancing its global competitiveness. The theme also resonates with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s national vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047, recognizing the strategic importance of a strong maritime sector to economic growth, trade connectivity and national development.

The evening will acknowledge India’s rich maritime heritage and indigenous shipbuilding traditions, with a special focus on INSV Kaundinya, the traditionally constructed sailing vessel inspired by historical Indian shipbuilding techniques. Its forthcoming voyage to Bali is a reminder of India’s historic maritime connections and the enduring relevance of indigenous knowledge in the country’s contemporary maritime journey. Chief Guest Shri Sanjeev Sanyal’s association with INSV Kaundinya reflects this year’s theme, “Maritime Renaissance: India’s Strategic Ascent”, bringing India’s ancient maritime legacy into focus as the nation charts its future as a global maritime power.

Against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and growing risks to commercial shipping, the 13th International Samudra Manthan Awards will recognize five key institutions for their contributions to India’s maritime interests and the safety and resilience of the maritime sector.

The Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) will receive special institutional honours in recognition of their respective roles and contributions during the challenging period surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

This recognition will acknowledge the importance of coordinated efforts across maritime security, administration, commercial shipping and technical expertise in protecting India’s maritime interests and supporting the continuity of global trade. The special institutional felicitation will honour the contributions of these key maritime organizations towards safeguarding maritime interests, supporting seafarers and strengthening operational preparedness during challenging circumstances, including disruptions arising from geopolitical developments in critical shipping regions.

The awards event will feature special recognitions across several categories, including Bhandarkar Shipping News’ “Star Women in Maritime” initiative, which celebrates women whose professional achievements and leadership are contributing to the growth of the sector. The recognition reflects a longstanding commitment to bringing greater visibility to women’s contributions across shipping, ports, logistics, technology, maritime administration and seafarer welfare.

The programme will further recognize companies, associations and institutions that have completed significant milestones in their journeys, celebrating their sustained contribution to the development of India’s maritime and logistics industry.

An important highlight of the evening will be the unveiling and lapel-pinning of the “Sagar Mein Samman” badge, a commemorative initiative honouring the service, dignity and contribution of seafarers. The initiative brings together members of the maritime community and organizations working towards seafarer recognition and welfare.

The 13th edition builds upon the Samudra Manthan Foundation’s continuing efforts to create a platform that goes beyond awards and annual gatherings. Through industry engagement, knowledge initiatives, research, outreach and collaborative programmes, the Foundation seeks to connect policy, professional expertise and practical implementation.

Among its notable contributions is the White Paper titled “India’s Role in Oil Spill Recovery and Salvage Operations”, which received acknowledgement from the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Office and was forwarded to the Department of Administrative Reforms for further consideration. The initiative highlights the importance of strengthening India’s capabilities in oil-spill response, recovery and salvage operations, while bringing industry expertise and research into wider policy discussions.

The Foundation has also been associated with initiatives aimed at promoting maritime awareness, developing skills and creating opportunities for young people to participate in the maritime and logistics sectors. Its wider engagement with industry associations, institutions and professionals reflects the belief that the future of the sector depends on shared knowledge, collective responsibility and sustained collaboration.

Bhandarkar Publications, as Knowledge Partner, continues to support the platform through maritime journalism, research, documentation and the dissemination of industry knowledge, helping bring important developments and professional contributions to wider attention.

The combination of a symposium addressing the industry’s emerging challenges and an Awards Ceremony recognizing its achievements gives the 13th International Samudra Manthan gathering a distinct purpose: bringing together the people shaping India’s maritime present while appreciating those contributing to its future.

As the maritime fraternity prepares to assemble in Mumbai on 18 November 2026, the 13th International Samudra Manthan Awards & Symposium 2026 promises a significant day of dialogue, institutional engagement and recognition, celebrating India’s maritime achievements while encouraging the ideas, partnerships and leadership needed for the nation’s next phase of growth.