martinwolf Hires Liam Rawling as Analyst

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oct 30 – martinwolf, a leading lower middle-market M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on the IT sector, announced the hiring of Liam Rawling as Analyst. In this role, Liam is responsible for supporting the execution of M&A advisory engagements across the firm, with a focus on financial analysis, valuation, and diligence.

“During Liam’s internship with the firm, he demonstrated the tenacious always-fight-for-our-client attitude that sets us apart from other M&A advisors,” said Seth Collins, Managing Partner at martinwolf. “We’re glad to have him with us full time as we continue to build the next generation of talent at martinwolf.”

Liam supports sell-side processes across the IT services and software sector, analyzing business performance, conducting company and industry analyses, and preparing client materials throughout the transaction process. He has been instrumental in the firm’s AI adoption and implementation strategy and will also lead publication and maintenance of martinwolf’s Scoreboard, an ongoing tracker of valuation trends and acquisition activity in the middle market.

“martinwolf is a true specialist advisor, and I’m proud to join such an experienced team of industry experts,” added Rawling. “I look forward to helping our clients achieve their desired deal outcomes as M&A activity in the IT world continues to grow.”

Liam previously served as an Information Technology Analyst at Villanova’s student-managed “Wildcat” investment fund and participated in the Villanova Mergers & Acquisitions Society. He graduated from the Villanova School of Business with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Finance.