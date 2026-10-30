Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains in Early Trade as Investors Focus on Earnings and Global Cues

Mumbai, Oct 30: Indian equity markets opened on a cautious note on Friday, October 30, as buying in select heavyweight stocks and information technology shares helped benchmark indices remain in positive territory. The Sensex and Nifty traded marginally higher in early deals, while investors assessed corporate earnings, rising crude oil prices and mixed global market cues.

At around 9:30 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 74,267.05, up 116 points or 0.15 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 29.20 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 22,965.95. The Nifty remained below the important 23,000 mark, although buying interest in select stocks provided some support.

The cautious opening followed a strong rally in the previous session. On Thursday, the Sensex surged 905.01 points, or 1.24 per cent, to close at 74,151.04, while the Nifty gained 237.90 points, or 1.05 per cent, to settle at 22,936.75.

Trent and IndiGo Shares Attract Buying Interest

Stock-specific activity remained in focus as investors reacted to quarterly earnings and business updates.

Shares of Trent and InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, attracted attention following their latest quarterly results. Both companies witnessed earnings-related buying interest, providing support to the benchmark indices.

Information technology stocks also contributed to the positive momentum, with the Nifty IT index gaining around 1.8 per cent in early trade. Investors appeared to favour technology companies amid weakness in global AI-linked stocks.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and other major companies also remained on investors’ radar ahead of their quarterly earnings announcements.

IT Stocks Support Market Sentiment

The information technology sector emerged as one of the stronger performers during the morning session. Buying interest in IT shares helped offset weakness across several other sectors.

However, the broader market remained under pressure. Mid-cap stocks declined around 0.5 per cent, while the small-cap index fell approximately 1 per cent. Market breadth was also weak, indicating that the gains in benchmark indices were not reflected across the wider market.

Rising Crude Oil Prices Remain a Concern

Elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Brent crude climbed to around $116.30 per barrel amid concerns over supply disruptions and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Higher oil prices remain a concern for India because the country depends heavily on imported crude. A sustained increase in energy costs could put pressure on inflation, corporate operating expenses and the country’s import bill.

Global market weakness also influenced domestic trading. Asian equities witnessed selling pressure, while losses on Wall Street added to investor caution.

Global Cues, FII Activity and Earnings in Focus

Investors are closely monitoring foreign institutional investor activity, domestic institutional buying, currency movements and global interest rate expectations.

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged provided some support to market sentiment in the previous session. However, concerns surrounding global technology valuations, geopolitical developments and higher energy prices continue to create uncertainty.

Market participants are also tracking the September-quarter earnings of major companies, including Reliance Industries and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, whose results could influence stock-specific movements.

Market Outlook

The near-term direction of Indian equities is likely to depend on corporate earnings, crude oil movements, foreign fund flows and developments in international markets. While strong earnings and buying in heavyweight stocks have improved sentiment, persistent global uncertainties could restrict further gains.

Investors are likely to remain selective, with attention focused on companies demonstrating healthy earnings growth, improving business performance and stable financial fundamentals.