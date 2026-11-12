MAS Markets Strengthens Institutional FX Offering with Appointment of Gareth Palmer as eFX Sales

London, UK–12thNovember, 2026

MAS Markets, a globally recognised provider of institutional-grade liquidity and trading solutions, has announced the appointment of Gareth Palmer as eFX Sales. The appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to strengthening its institutional foreign exchange offering and expanding its client relationships across global financial markets.

Palmer brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including over 15 years working with major international financial institutions. His background spans electronic foreign exchange trading, institutional sales, client relationship management and business development, with a particular focus on enhancing trading solutions.

In his new role, Palmer will focus on developing MAS Markets’ eFX sales capabilities, strengthening institutional client relationships and identifying opportunities to expand the company’s electronic trading offering. His experience across electronic trading infrastructure is expected to support the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver tailored liquidity and execution solutions to institutional clients.

Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of MAS Markets, said:

“Gareth brings a wealth of experience in electronic foreign exchange and institutional client relationships, alongside a strong track record of delivering commercial growth. His understanding of the evolving eFX landscape and experience working with major financial institutions make him a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to the contribution he will make as we continue to strengthen our institutional offering and expand our global client network.”

Gareth Palmer, eFX Sales at MAS Markets, added:

“I’m delighted to be joining MAS Markets at an exciting stage in its development. Having spent much of my career working across institutional FX and electronic trading, I understand the importance of combining competitive liquidity with reliable technology and strong client relationships. I’m looking forward to bringing this experience to the business, developing new partnerships and helping deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional clients.”

Throughout his career, Palmer has held senior positions across eFX distribution, fixed deposits, and eFX sales globally; he also had roles where he was responsible for overseeing electronic FX client services and supporting institutional trading operations.

His experience additionally includes managing international teams, overseeing pre- and post-trade risk management, supporting trading platform development and working with a broad institutional client base spanning hedge funds, asset managers, pension funds, government agencies and proprietary trading firms.

Palmer’s appointment forms part of MAS Markets’ broader strategy to strengthen its institutional capabilities, deepen client relationships and enhance its technology-driven liquidity solutions across global markets.