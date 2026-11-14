Little Rock, AR, November 14, 2026 — Mashman Consulting Group has launched Personal Branding Agencies, a specialized directory designed to bring greater transparency, accountability, and professional standards to the personal branding industry.

Available at personalbrandingagencies.com, the platform provides a centralized resource for individuals and businesses seeking personal branding agencies, consultancies, and independent consultants whose practices can be independently verified.

The launch addresses a gap Mashman Consulting Group has identified within an industry that has expanded rapidly alongside social media and the rise of the influencer class, but without a corresponding system for establishing professional trust.

In developing Personal Branding Agencies, Mashman approached the question of industry leadership from a perspective beyond visibility, client volume, or audience size. The objective was to create something that could contribute to the professionalization of personal branding itself.

“Could it be the person or entity that introduces a sense of formalized trust?” Mashman wrote in his article announcing the creation of Personal Branding Agencies. “I choose to believe the latter deserves further exploration, followed by superficial results. In a large part, that is the reason why I created the world’s first personal branding directory for professionals.”

Personal Branding Agencies requires every applicant to undergo a vetting process covering seven criteria: adherence to a Code of Ethics, AI disclosure, primary focus on personal branding, specialization, a verifiable website, a verifiable professional social media presence, and legitimate legal filing.

The directory’s Code of Ethics establishes standards covering organic growth, transparent AI use, earned press, truthful reporting of results, identity before image, transparent pricing, and client ownership of the brand and its associated assets.

Listings are free to apply for. Applicants must demonstrate that they meet the platform’s requirements and complete a review process before being listed. The platform also provides mechanisms for verified reviews and reports of potential violations. A confirmed breach of the Code of Ethics can result in permanent removal from the directory.

Personal Branding Agencies is operated as a subsidiary property of Mashman Consulting Group. Mashman Consulting Group has also subjected its own listing to the same vetting criteria used for other professionals on the platform.

The directory is intended to become a long-term infrastructure layer for the personal branding industry, giving professionals a place to establish verifiable credibility while giving prospective clients a more informed way to evaluate providers.

“The personal brand industry is relatively new as a whole and there aren’t set guidelines in order to practice when compared to fields such as law and medicine,” Mashman previously stated in discussing the need for greater professional standards within the industry.

Personal Branding Agencies is part of Mashman Consulting Group’s broader effort to formalize personal branding as a field of professional practice. The firm’s proprietary Identity Positioning™ methodology treats personal branding as an extension of genuine identity, intentional positioning, and reputation rather than simply the management of a public image.

The long-term objective for Personal Branding Agencies is to become a trusted destination for both personal branding professionals seeking visibility and prospects seeking qualified providers.