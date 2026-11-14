San Diego, CA, November 14, 2026 — FieldLogix today announced the Driver Dashboard, a new feature that puts safety and sustainability scorecards, a crash risk report and a local weather forecast directly in drivers’ hands, right inside the Goose app.

Picture a driver starting the day knowing exactly where they stand.

No waiting for a review. No guessing how they compare. Just a clear score, a clear trend and an easy way to be a little better tomorrow than today.

That is the idea behind the Driver Dashboard. Drivers see their current scores, how they stack up against the rest of the fleet and how they have trended over time, all on the smart phone they already carry.

Great drivers want to know how they’re doing without waiting for someone to tell them. The Driver Dashboard gives them the answer instantly, so they feel in control and the whole fleet moves in a better direction.

Confidence From the First Mile

A crash risk report and the local weather forecast sit alongside the scorecards. Drivers can see the conditions and risks ahead of them before they pull out of the driveway and head to their jobs.

The sustainability scorecard shows how their driving measures up beyond safety, giving them another goal to feel good about reaching.

Less Chasing for Managers, More Ownership for Drivers

When drivers check their own habits and adjust them on their own, improvement stops being something that happens at review time and becomes part of the everyday routine.

That leaves managers with fewer feedback conversations to chase and more time to run the fleet.

The Driver Dashboard is available in the Goose Android and iPhone apps for FLX / Standard plans and above.