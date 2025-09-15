MavenAI and Engrain Announce Partnership to Automate All-In Apartment Pricing for Renters

MADISON, Wis., September 15, 2025 — MavenAI, the leader in automated multifamily marketing solutions, has partnered with Engrain, the leader in interactive touring, mapping and data visualization software for the built environment. The partnership will enable MavenAI customers to syndicate fee data via Engrain’s SightMap REST API automatically into property Google Business Profiles (GBP), keeping operators ahead of renter standards and evolving regulations on fee disclosures.

Similar to the travel and retail industries, multifamily operators are facing mounting pressure to disclose all fees upfront. With new laws going into effect in multiple states and municipalities, it’s critical for multifamily operators to ensure prospective residents know the full cost of the rental upfront, before they’ve applied or signed a lease.

“Managing a Google Business profile should be automatic,” said Alec Slocum, CEO of MavenAI. “MavenAI now does that at scale for multifamily, across more than 2M units. With Engrain’s fee transparency built in, operators can finally publish all-in pricing without effort. The impact is obvious: better applicants, fewer distractions, and real alignment with what residents expect.”

“The fees associated with renting an apartment can be numerous and confusing,” said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain. “We’re excited to partner with a cutting-edge, AI-driven company like MavenAI to support the shift to fee transparency.”

Bringing real-time, transparent fees directly into MavenAI-powered Google Business Profiles ensures multifamily marketers can deliver the full cost picture renters expect – without the guesswork.

SightMap customers can enable fee syndication to MavenAI at no additional cost. Current customers can contact your Engrain representative to request fee data access for MavenAI.

Key features of Google Business AI by MavenAI, now enhanced with fee data syndication from Engrain:

Structured Fee Transparency, presenting all recurring and one-time fees clearly within the available unit listing within the Google Business Profile

Automatic PMS Sync, ensuring prospects always see the latest unit pricing, floor plan availability, and current concessions on the GBP, automatically

Dynamic, AI-Powered Google Posts, driven off amenities, availability, and concessions and transformed into optimized Google posts, every day