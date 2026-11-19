SAN DIEGO, Nov 19 — Heritage Global Valuations (“HGV”), a division of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL), a leading appraisal and liquidation firm, today announced that Michael Kara has joined the firm as Senior Vice President of Inventory Appraisals.

Kara brings extensive experience conducting inventory appraisals for asset-based lenders, financial institutions and private equity firms. His work includes valuations of e-commerce, retail, wholesale and industrial inventories, as well as collateral analysis and asset recovery assessments supporting financing transactions.

Prior to joining HGV, Kara served as President of Jay, Cobb & Marley, where he held several positions during his tenure. His earlier experience includes roles with SB Capital Group, GoIndustry-DoveBid and The Daley-Hodkin Group. Throughout his career, he has completed appraisal assignments across a range of industries, including consumer products, pharmaceuticals, electronics, building materials and manufacturing.

“Michael understands the importance of delivering practical, well-supported valuations, particularly as e-commerce continues to shape the inventory appraisal landscape,” said Mike Goldstein, Executive Managing Director of Heritage Global Valuations. “His approach to client service aligns well with ours, and we’re pleased to have him join the team.”

“I’m excited to join Heritage Global Valuations and work alongside its experienced appraisal team,” said Kara. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues and building relationships with clients while contributing to the high level of service HGV provides.”

For inquiries regarding inventory appraisal services, contact Michael Kara at mkara@hginc.com.

Heritage Global Valuations (“HGV”) is a division of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL). HGV operates under the Industrial Assets business unit and specializes in the valuation of commercial & industrial assets including inventories and machinery & equipment (“M&E”). Valuations are developed based on a number of factors, including an extensive proprietary database containing information about past transactions, firsthand knowledge of the market, extensive analyses, and relationships with original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and dealers of industrial assets. Taking into account the economic and competitive environment of the industry in which the business operates, assuring an accurate and reliable appraisal which enables clients to make timely strategic decisions.

Heritage Global Inc. (“HG”) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, and charged-off account receivable portfolios through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.