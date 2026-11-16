New Delhi, Nov 16: The Ministry of Power is showcasing the achievements and major initiatives of India’s power sector over the past decade through an interactive pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The pavilion highlights the country’s progress in power infrastructure, renewable energy, energy storage, smart technologies and sustainable energy solutions. It uses interactive exhibits, virtual reality models, 3D displays, an immersive zone and a smart home demonstration to help visitors understand developments in the power sector.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power. A brochure highlighting the pavilion was also unveiled during the occasion. Senior officials and representatives from POWERGRID, NTPC, NHPC, PFC, REC, SJVN, THDC, EESL and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency were present.

The pavilion brings together various organisations under the Ministry of Power to present their contributions towards strengthening India’s electricity infrastructure and supporting the vision of a sustainable and energy-secure nation.

Among the key attractions are demonstrations of green hydrogen technologies, battery energy storage systems, carbon dioxide battery technology, pumped storage projects and advanced transmission systems. Visitors can also explore the Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub model, the India Energy Stack and initiatives related to energy efficiency.

The exhibition also highlights the use of artificial intelligence in power transmission through PG AMRIT, along with smart meter applications that demonstrate consumer features such as electricity usage monitoring, bill prediction and load management. A smart energy-efficient home has been created to showcase how modern appliances and intelligent energy solutions can support efficient electricity consumption.

Other displays include NHPC’s early warning system for natural disasters, including glacial lake outburst floods, and the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. The pavilion also features a nuclear awareness campaign and a consumer energy passport.

Along with technology demonstrations, the pavilion offers cultural programmes such as street plays, flute and tabla performances. An AI photo booth, selfie point and appearances by Chhota Bheem characters are among the attractions designed to engage younger visitors.

The Ministry of Power pavilion will remain open to visitors until November 27, 2026, offering an opportunity to learn about India’s power sector initiatives, technological progress and efforts towards a more sustainable energy future.