SEOUL, South Korea, Nov 16 — Xsolla (USA), Inc., a global commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, will run the Xsolla Clubhouse in the 5th floor ballroom of the Grand Josun Busan on November 19 and 20, during G-STAR 2026.

The Xsolla Clubhouse is a business lounge for people across the video game industry, with a meeting space to discuss growth strategies with Xsolla experts and a relaxed space to connect and take a break. Any G-STAR attendee can drop in without booking a meeting, have a coffee and talk with the Xsolla team, or meet other developers and studio professionals. The Clubhouse is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days.

Alongside the Clubhouse, Xsolla is hosting Xsolla Connect Busan 2026. On November 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Xsolla experts will present on industry trends, web shop strategy, and more, with sessions for developers. The full schedule is below:

10:00 to 10:20 a.m. / 2026 Video Game Industry Trends: A Year of Regulation, and Opportunity (Yujin Jung, Regional Director of Customer Success, APAC)

10:30 to 10:50 a.m. / The Web Shop Max-Level Guide: From Checkout to Growth Engine (Jeonghun Lee, Business Development Manager, Korea)

11:00 to 11:30 a.m. / A New Approach to User Acquisition and Retention Without the Cost Burden (Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer; Nic Ingham, VP of Performance Marketing and Publishing; Chris Roution, Vice President of Partnerships)

1:00 to 1:30 p.m. / New Partnership Strategies to Boost Web Shop Engagement and Retention (Mingu Lee, Head of Partnerships, APAC)

1:40 to 2:00 p.m. / The Future of Digital Items in Video Games (Xsolla panel)

2:10 to 2:30 p.m. / Xsolla New Features Workshop: Introducing What’s New (Jeonghun Lee, Regional Integration Director, APAC)

“G-STAR brings together video game professionals from Korea and around the world, so we wanted a space where business meetings and natural conversations can happen side by side,” said Juyeon Lee, Head of APAC at Xsolla. “We hope anyone in the industry will stop by to network and take away new insights they can apply to their video game business in 2027.”

From 5:00 p.m. on November 20, Xsolla will host a creator networking event introducing its creator programs, including the Xsolla Partner Network. The event opens with a presentation by Ricky Tran, followed by a panel titled “Same Game, Different Playbook: Korean and Global Creators on Successful Partnerships.” The panel features Ddotty, one of Korea’s top creators with 2.3 million subscribers, alongside Twitch streamers FOOLISH (2.2 million followers), TinaKitten (2 million followers), and melibela (64,000 followers). Sandy Davila, Senior Director of Creator Partnerships at Xsolla, joins them to share real collaboration experience and know-how.

“Reaching creators in Western markets is usually not the hard part. The hard part is running it at scale,” said Alex Price, VP of Marketing, Partner Network at Xsolla. “You have to find the right creators, pay them across borders, and know which creators actually drove sales. That is the gap Xsolla is solving.”

With the Xsolla Partner Network, game developers can launch, manage, track, and report on creator marketing campaigns in one workflow. Developers partner with vetted creators, and Xsolla handles creator payouts, settlement, and the related tax processing and compliance. Creators manage campaigns, revenue, payouts, storefronts, and streaming tools through a Creator Business Account, and developers can access the Partner Network inside the Xsolla Publisher Account they already use.

Registration and more details for the Xsolla Clubhouse are available at xsolla.com/events/gstar-eng.

Readers can also complete a short Xsolla Quest at xsolla.pro/Quest-Xsolla-Clubhouse-Busan. No purchase required. Xsolla Points have no cash value and can’t be exchanged for cash or crypto. Available in supported territories.