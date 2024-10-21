MOD Hair Salon in Vista, CA Adopts a Commission Salon Structure and is Hiring Stylists

Vista, CA, October 21, 2024 — MOD Hair Salon believes that hairstylists should have the freedom to express their creativity and manage their own careers. That’s why they offer competitive commission on sales and products, ensuring that stylists earn a livable wage for them and their family. Their all-inclusive hourly pricing model eliminates hidden fees, providing stylists with clear and competitive compensation.

The salon understands that flexibility is key to a successful career in the beauty industry. Their stylists enjoy the freedom to create their own schedules, set their own prices, and provide the services they are truly passionate about. In addition, there is no dress code, allowing their team to express their personal style while fostering a positive and relaxed work environment.

In addition to a supportive workplace culture, MOD Hair Salon is committed to the professional growth of their stylists. They provide access to ongoing education, ensuring that their team stays at the forefront of industry trends and techniques. They also offer group healthcare options and unlimited time off, prioritizing the well-being of their team members.

They are looking for motivated stylists who have an existing clientele and are eager to grow their business. If you’re ready to elevate your career in a salon that values creativity and community, they want to hear from you.