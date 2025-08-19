Moldova Unlocks Strategic State Assets: New Guide Aims to Attract Global Investors

Chișinău, July 19, 2025 – Invest Moldova Agency, in partnership with the Public Property Agency (APP), has launched the 2025 Privatization Guide — a practical, investor-oriented tool designed to streamline access to strategic state-owned assets in Moldova.

The guide provides a clear, structured overview of Moldova’s privatization process, including applicable legislation, transaction methods, procedural steps, and post-acquisition responsibilities. Presented in an accessible Q&A format, the document serves as a reliable reference for investors interested in participating in transparent and competitive tenders for state assets.

“This guide is Moldova’s invitation to investors around the world to engage confidently with our market. By offering clarity and predictability, we aim to accelerate private investment into strategic sectors of our economy.” said Natalia Bejan, Director of Invest Moldova Agency.

To further support investor engagement, a separate Handbook for Public Auctions is also available. This complementary publication focuses specifically on the public auction mechanism, detailing the bidding process from start to finish — including eligibility criteria, evaluation procedures, and submission guidelines.

Among the upcoming privatization offers are Zarea Hotel and the Glass Factory, two emblematic assets now open for acquisition. These listings mark the beginning of a new chapter in Moldova’s investment landscape — focused on creation of high added value, and openness to international investors.

“We are committed to a transparent and investor-friendly approach to privatization. These tools are designed to make the process clear, professional, and attractive to both foreign and domestic capital.” said Roman Cojuhari, Director General of the Public Property Agency.

Both the 2025 Privatization Guide and the Handbook for Public Auctions are available in English and can be accessed free of charge on the official website of the Invest Moldova Agency:

https://invest.gov.md/publications