Moneycontrol Eco Pulse rises to 51.6 in April as exports, manufacturing lift activity

Index returns to expansion zone despite West Asia disruptions; exports, PMI strength and rural demand offset softer urban consumption

India, 26th May 2026: India’s economy performed better in April, with the Moneycontrol Eco Pulse Index rising to 51.6 from 49.2 in the previous month, despite disruptions from the West Asia crisis continuing for yet another month.

A reading above 50 signals expansion, indicating that economic momentum recovered after March’s contraction as manufacturing, exports and parts of domestic consumption continued to support activity.

What’s moving the index?

Indicator Mar-26 Apr-26 PMI Manufacturing 53.9 54.7 PMI Services 57.5 58.8 PMI Composite 57.0 58.2 Four-wheeler sales 25.8 11.6 Tractor sales 11.1 24.5 Two-wheeler sales 29.5 13.0 Three-wheeler registrations 27.3 27.2 Petrol consumption 7.6 6.8 Diesel consumption 8.0 0.9 ATF consumption 0.7 -0.1 Naukri Job Speak Index 9.2 5.8 Electricity demand 1.7 3.9 E-way bill generation 12.9 11.8 Non-food credit 16.9 16.3 UPI volume 23.7 24.9 Credit card payments 7.1 0.7 MGNREGA work demanded -21.8 -36.0 Major Port Cargo Traffic 1.1 2.5 Core sector output 1.2 1.7 Exports -7.4 13.8 Imports -6.0 10.0 Wholesale inflation 3.9 8.3 Urban unemployment 6.8 6.6

The recovery was led by an improvement in business activity. Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 in April from 53.9 in March, while services PMI improved to 58.8 from 57.5. The composite PMI also rose to 58.2, suggesting that private-sector activity remained resilient despite global uncertainty.

Exports provided a major boost after March’s weakness. Merchandise exports grew 13.8 percent in April, compared with a contraction of 7.4 percent in the previous month.

Consumption indicators remained supportive, although momentum moderated in some segments. Four-wheeler sales grew 11.6 percent, slower than 25.8 percent in March, while two-wheeler sales rose 13 percent compared with 29.5 percent earlier. Tractor sales, however, strengthened to 24.5 percent, pointing to stronger rural demand.

Financial activity stayed firm. Non-food credit grew 16.3 percent, while UPI volumes rose 24.9 percent, higher than 23.7 percent in March. However, credit card payments slowed sharply to 0.7 percent from 7.1 percent, indicating some softness in discretionary urban spending.

Infrastructure indicators showed only a modest improvement. Core sector output rose 1.7 percent in April, compared with 1.2 percent in March, while electricity demand growth improved to 3.9 percent from 1.7 percent. Major port cargo traffic also rose by 2.5 percent.

Labour market indicators were mixed. Urban unemployment eased to 6.6 percent from 6.8 percent, while youth unemployment declined to 18 percent from 18.4 percent. However, the Naukri Job Speak Index slowed to 5.8 percent, suggesting moderation in formal hiring momentum.

Inflation remained a key pressure point. Wholesale inflation accelerated to 8.3 percent in April from 3.9 percent in March, reflecting the impact of higher commodity prices and supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

The April reading suggests that India’s economy regained momentum after March’s contraction, but the recovery remains uneven. Manufacturing, exports and rural demand supported the index, while softer credit card spending, slower e-way bill growth and weak fuel indicators pointed to areas of caution.

The government allowed some pass-through of crude prices, with pump prices rising by nearly Rs 4 for both diesel and petrol. The increased prices are likely to start reflecting in consumption, with no end to the West Asia crisis in sight as yet.

Moreover, adverse weather conditions, such as El Niño, may hamper rural consumption.

The Moneycontrol Eco Pulse tracks high-frequency indicators across consumption, manufacturing, labour markets, trade and financial activity to provide an early monthly snapshot of India’s economic momentum ahead of official GDP releases.