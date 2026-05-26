DoT Enhances PM-WANI Framework to Make Public Wi-Fi Faster, Simpler and More Accessible

New Delhi, May 26: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a set of user-friendly reforms under the PM-WANI (Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) framework to improve ease of access, interoperability and citizen experience across public Wi-Fi networks in India.

The upgraded system aims to make public internet connectivity more seamless for users such as students, commuters, professionals and small businesses, strengthening India’s digital public infrastructure.

Key reforms introduced

The new measures include QR-based authentication for laptops and other secondary devices, allowing users to connect by scanning a QR code through an authenticated mobile device. This is expected to significantly reduce login friction and improve security.

To improve affordability and flexibility, the DoT has also recommended short-duration Wi-Fi plans of 15, 30 and 60 minutes, enabling users to access internet services for quick, on-the-go requirements at public places such as transit hubs, stations and commercial areas.

In addition, hotspot identification has been standardised through uniform PM-WANI SSID naming, making it easier for users to recognise genuine public Wi-Fi networks and improving overall reliability of the system.

Implementation timeline and rollout

The changes have been issued through DoT circulars dated May 22, 2026, and all stakeholders have been directed to implement the revised guidelines within eight weeks, with full rollout expected by July 2026.

Officials said the reforms are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to expand affordable and accessible digital connectivity under the Digital India initiative.

Focus on ease of use and wider adoption

According to officials, the updated framework is designed to reduce complexity in public Wi-Fi usage while encouraging wider adoption of the PM-WANI ecosystem. The initiative supports a decentralised model involving public data offices and network providers to expand internet access across the country.

The reforms are expected to enhance user experience, improve network utilisation, and support India’s broader goal of inclusive digital connectivity.