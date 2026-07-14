MRF Ranks as India’s Most Valuable & Strongest Tyre Brand And Among the World’s Top 3 Strongest Tyre Brands

Brand Finance India 100 – 2026 report places MRF among the nation’s most valuable and strongest tyre brands and in the Global Tyres 2026 ranking confirms MRF in the world’s Top 3 strongest tyre brands

CHENNAI, July 14 –MRF Tyres, India’s largest tyre manufacturer, has been ranked as India’s Most Valuable and Strongest Tyre Brand, also features as the 3rdStrongest Tyre Brand in the World and among the Top 50 most valuable brands in India across all industries – from Automobiles, Hospitality, Banking. Foods, Oil and Gas categories – in the Brand Finance India 100- 2026 report, launched on 13 July 2026 at a landmark event held at The Taj Mahal Palace & Towers, Mumbai. The report, unveiled under the theme “Powering India’s Global Ascent,” recognises the country’s most influential and valuable brands, with the combined value of the Top 100 crossing USD 236.5 billion this year.

The recognition caps a defining year for the brand. In Brand Finance’s dedicated global Tyres 25- 2026 report, MRF was named amongst the TOP 3 strongest tyre brand in the world, with a Brand Strength Index score of 87.7 out of 100. In India, MRF continues to stand unmatched as the country’s Most Valuable and Strongest Tyre Brand, a position built on decades of consumer trust, product performance and engineering excellence.

“This recognition belongs to every Indian who has trusted MRF. To be named as India ‘s Most Valuable and Strongest Tyre Brand in India, amongst India’s Top 50 brands across all sectors, and among the world’s Top 3 Strongest tyre brands, is both an honour and a responsibility. It reaffirms our commitment to safety, innovation and the everyday journeys of millions of families and businesses across the country,”said Mr. K. M. Mammen, Chairman and Managing Director MRF Tyres Chennai.

Brand Finance’s methodology, grounded in international standards (ISO 10668 and ISO 20671), evaluates brands on both financial brand value and brand strength – assessing consumer trust, familiarity, reputation, marketing investment and business performance. MRF’s strong showing was attributed to its expansive distribution network, deep OEM relationships, Brand Reputation built over the years with World class Products, Involvement with Cricket and motorsport pedigree, and consistently high recall and loyalty among consumers.