5 Reasons Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Is a Gateway from Idea to Incubation

July 14: India’s innovation landscape is changing. The conversation is no longer about whether young people have ideas – it is about whether those ideas can survive long enough to become enterprises. Every year, students across schools, colleges and innovation challenges develop solutions to pressing local problems.

Most, however, stop at the prototype stage. Without structured mentoring, market validation and incubation, promising innovations often struggle to move beyond demonstration day.

Recognising this gap, innovation programmes are increasingly shifting their focus from celebrating ideas to nurturing them. Design thinking, industry mentorship and long-term incubation are becoming as important as ideation itself, helping young innovators understand not only what to build, but why it matters and how it can create lasting impact.

This evolution is reflected in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, the company’s flagship education and innovation programme, now in its fifth edition. Before participants begin building solutions, the programme introduces them to human-centred innovation through 100 Design Thinking Workshops across 100 cities, reaching young minds aged 14–22.

Conducted across metropolitan, Tier II and Tier III India, these workshops encourage participants to observe communities, understand everyday challenges and define problems before developing solutions – demonstrating that innovation begins with empathy long before technology.

Here is how the programme builds a structured pathway that takes participants beyond ideation and steadily prepares them for entrepreneurship:

1. Solving the Right Problem

Human-centred design thinking helps participants move from assumptions to insights, ensuring solutions are shaped by genuine community needs rather than technology alone.

2. The Real Test Begins After the Prototype Is Built

During Phase 3 of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, shortlisted teams work with FITT, IIT Delhi to validate prototypes, refine ideas and assess market feasibility, recognising that innovation must prove its relevance before it can scale.

3. Great Ideas Need Mentors Before They Need Investors

Through a structured mentorship process, FITT helps participants strengthen their innovations while understanding the realities of building a venture.

4. Innovation Doesn’t End with the Finale

Support continues beyond the competition through incubation at FITT, IIT Delhi, while Samsung’s collaboration with MeitY (Startup India) opens access to incubator networks, mentors and market linkages. Several alumni of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow have gone on to establish startups after the programme.

5. The Strongest Innovation Ecosystems Create Future Innovators

As alumni return to guide subsequent cohorts, they help build a culture of collaboration and peer learning, ensuring that every edition strengthens the innovation ecosystem for the next.

As Samsung marks 30 years in India, this approach reflects a broader corporate citizenship vision—one that invests not only in ideas, but in the innovation ecosystem that enables them to grow into enterprises.