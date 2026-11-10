Mubadala Capital Invests in LSV Advisors

NEW YORK & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov 10 –Mubadala Capital, the alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and LSV Advisors, LLC (“LSV”), a New York-based investment manager focused on GP-led, single-asset continuation vehicle transactions in the middle market, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Mubadala Capital will acquire a minority interest in LSV.

Founded in 2005, LSV has established itself as a leading investor in GP-led continuation vehicles, completing more than 75 transactions since executing one of the industry’s earliest GP-led investments in 2011. The firm manages approximately $5 billion in assets under management and commitments and pursues a strategy focused on identifying high-quality, cash generative businesses and structuring investments around strong governance and alignment.

The investment expands Mubadala Capital’s platform of strategic partnerships to include a dedicated GP-led secondaries manager, complementing its existing partnerships across private wealth, insurance, credit and real estate. It also reflects Mubadala Capital’s confidence in LSV’s team, value-oriented investment strategy, and track record investing within the GP-led secondaries market.

For LSV, the partnership provides access to Mubadala Capital’s global institutional network and long-term capital, supporting the firm’s continued growth and development while preserving the leadership, investment philosophy, and operating approach that have driven its success. LSV’s principals intend to reinvest the majority of the net proceeds of the Mubadala Capital investment into future funds.

David G. Tisch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LSV, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mubadala Capital as a strategic partner and shareholder. Mubadala Capital’s global reach, institutional perspective, and long-term investment orientation make them an ideal partner as we continue building the firm for the years ahead. The investment further strengthens our platform and expands our capabilities while allowing us to remain steadfast in the approach that has defined LSV for the past 17 years.”

“LSV takes a governance-centered approach, including rigorous diligence processes, strong alignment, and risk reduction. That discipline, built by a tenured team, is what separates durable partnerships from opportunistic capital in this market,” said Oscar Fahlgren, President, Chief Investment Officer, Private Equity at Mubadala Capital. “We are excited to partner with David and the LSV team to support their next phase of growth. Partnerships like this are a key part of our growth strategy as we seek to develop long-term relationships with leading GPs and empower them with access to our ecosystem through LP capital and connectivity across our global network of relationships including private wealth – with an intention to add new partnerships highly selectively to our platform in complementary asset classes each year.”

Mubadala Capital joins LSV’s existing ecosystem of strategic and institutional partners, alongside a broad private wealth investor base.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2027 pending customary regulatory approvals.

Evercore is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Mubadala Capital and Houlihan Lokey is acting as LSV’s exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.