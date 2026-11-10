10ZiG Announces Support for Amazon DCV, Provides High-Performance Alternative to HP Anyware

New support expands remote access options for graphics-intensive workloads while helping organizations transition from HP Anyware without replacing existing endpoint infrastructure

PHOENIX – November 10, 2026 – 10ZiG® Technology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions, today announced support for Amazon DCV, a high-performance remote display protocol that provides organizations with a powerful alternative to HP Anyware. The new support expands 10ZiG’s growing ecosystem of remote access technologies, enabling organizations to deliver secure, high-performance access to remote desktops and graphics-intensive applications through 10ZiG thin clients and repurposed PCs.

With HP Anyware approaching end of life, organizations supporting demanding workloads in engineering, manufacturing, media and entertainment, architecture and other industries are evaluating alternatives that deliver the performance users require without costly infrastructure changes. Amazon DCV provides secure, high-performance remote desktop and application streaming across cloud and on-premises environments, making it an attractive option for organizations seeking to move beyond HP Anyware.

10ZiG’s support for Amazon DCV enables organizations to deploy the protocol across supported 10ZiG endpoints while maintaining centralized management through the free 10ZiG Manager™ platform. Organizations can also leverage 10ZiG’s RepurpOS™ software to convert existing PCs into secure, centrally managed endpoints, extending hardware lifecycles and reducing the cost and complexity of migration.

“Organizations moving away from HP Anyware need confidence that their next remote access solution will deliver the performance their users expect without forcing unnecessary changes to their infrastructure,” said Kevin Greenway, CTO, 10ZiG Technology. “By adding support for Amazon DCV, we’re giving customers another powerful option for high-performance remote computing while maintaining the endpoint flexibility, security and centralized management that define the 10ZiG approach.”

High-Performance Remote Access with Greater Endpoint Choice

Amazon DCV is designed to deliver responsive access to graphics-intensive Windows and Linux workloads, including 3D visualization, engineering design and media production. Its advanced streaming capabilities help maintain a high-quality user experience across varying network conditions.

With Amazon DCV support, 10ZiG provides organizations with several key benefits:

High-performance remote access: Support for graphics-intensive applications, high-resolution displays and demanding remote workstation workloads.

Support for graphics-intensive applications, high-resolution displays and demanding remote workstation workloads. Greater protocol flexibility: An additional remote display option for organizations transitioning from HP Anyware or evaluating alternatives to proprietary remote access technologies.

An additional remote display option for organizations transitioning from HP Anyware or evaluating alternatives to proprietary remote access technologies. Secure endpoint computing: Purpose-built 10ZiG thin clients provide streamlined access to remotely hosted applications and desktops.

Purpose-built 10ZiG thin clients provide streamlined access to remotely hosted applications and desktops. PC repurposing: 10ZiG RepurpOS™ enables organizations to extend the life of existing hardware rather than purchasing replacement endpoints.

10ZiG RepurpOS™ enables organizations to extend the life of existing hardware rather than purchasing replacement endpoints. Simplified management: The free 10ZiG Manager™ platform provides centralized endpoint configuration, software updates and ongoing administration.

The addition of Amazon DCV reinforces 10ZiG’s commitment to providing flexible, secure endpoint solutions that support a broad range of virtual desktop, cloud workspace and remote access technologies. For more information about 10ZiG’s thin client, PC repurposing and endpoint management solutions, visit www.10zig.com.