Mumbai Drives 65 percent Of MMR Launches, 70 Plus percent of Sales in Q2 2026

Mumbai, June 30: MMR’s housing market sent out a mixed signal in Q2 2026, finds ANAROCK Research’s quarterly residential real estate report. Developers accelerated launches sharply, but home sales weakened and available inventory rose.

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group, says, “Despite softer sales, Mumbai continued to command 65% of total supply, and over 70% of total absorption. Total launches across MMR rose 23% annually to 34,555 units, led by Mumbai’s 22,360 units and a standout 54% jump in Navi Mumbai to 8,530 units. Thane also recorded healthy launch growth of 26% to 3,665 units, showing that supply expansion was broad-based rather than concentrated in just one market. Demand, however, did not match this pace.”

MMR’s total absorption fell 8% to 28,710 units in Q2 2026 from 31,280 units a year ago. Mumbai’s sales declined 8% to 20,210 units, Navi Mumbai’s fell 13% to 5,355 units, while Thane was the only relatively stable market with sales nearly flat at 3,145 units.

City snapshot

Available inventory across MMR increased 9% year-on-year to 1,92,285 units by the end of Q2 2026. Mumbai alone has approx. 1,42,620 available units, while Navi Mumbai and Thane saw sharper inventory build-ups of 23% and 15%, respectively.