Top 5 Most Trusted Law Firms in Daytona Beach, FL

Legal needs in Daytona Beach range from injury claims after road accidents to family disputes, immigration matters, estate planning, and criminal charges. Each situation needs a firm with the right practice focus and steady case handling. Some firms work across multiple practice areas with large attorney teams, while others focus on a single field with direct client contact.

This list brings together five law firms serving Daytona Beach clients with different legal needs, along with key details such as practice areas, office locations, websites, and contact information.

1. Bogin, Munns & Munns

Bogin, Munns & Munns holds the top position due to its long-standing presence across Florida and strong service reach in Daytona Beach. The firm handles a wide mix of legal matters through attorneys assigned to specific practice areas, allowing clients to work with lawyers who focus on their type of case. It serves individuals and families dealing with both everyday legal needs and serious disputes, including injury-related claims and wrongful death matters, such as those linked with searches for a fatal car accident lawyer in Daytona Beach.

The firm operates with a structure that combines local accessibility and statewide legal strength, making it suitable for clients who need both personal attention and wider legal resources.

Practice Areas

Personal injury and civil litigation involving accident claims and negligence cases

Family law cases, including divorce, custody, and support matters

Criminal defense representation for misdemeanor and felony charges

Estate planning and probate services for asset distribution and wills

Real estate disputes and business-related legal matters

Why it stands out

One of Florida’s larger multi-practice law firms with multiple offices

Dedicated attorneys for different practice areas rather than general handling

Daytona Beach office offering local access for consultations and case work

Strong capacity for handling complex litigation and multi-party disputes

Support system that connects local cases with broader statewide resources

Experience across both civil and personal legal matters under one firm structure

Website- https://www.boginmunns.com/

Address- 1616 Concierge Blvd, #200, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Phone- 386-270-4999

2. Daytona Defense

Daytona Defense focuses entirely on criminal defense work across Volusia County. The firm handles DUI cases, drug charges, assault cases, and related criminal matters with a dedicated defense approach. People facing charges after road incidents or arrests often turn to this office for immediate legal support.

Practice Areas

DUI defense

Drug-related charges

Assault and battery cases

Felony and misdemeanor defense

Why it stands out

Dedicated criminal defense focuses only

Strong presence in local court proceedings

Direct attorney-client communication

Handles both minor and serious criminal cases

Website: https://daytonadefense.com/

Address: 444 Seabreeze Blvd Ste 715, Daytona Beach, FL 32118, United States

Phone: (386) 230-3347

3. Upchurch Law

Upchurch Law works in estate planning for individuals and families in Daytona Beach. The firm focuses on wills, trusts, probate, and asset planning for long-term security.

Practice Areas

Wills and trusts

Probate administration

Estate planning documents

Asset protection planning

Why it stands out

Dedicated estate planning practice

Focused services for families and individuals

Clear process for inheritance planning

Local office accessibility in Daytona Beach

Website: https://www.upchurchlaw.com/

Address: 1616 Concierge Boulevard, Suite 101, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Phone: 386-272-7445

4. Vedder & Jattan, P.A.

Vedder & Jattan, P.A., handles immigration law cases for individuals and families across Daytona Beach. The firm works on visa applications, citizenship, green cards, and deportation defense.

Practice Areas

Immigration visas

Green card applications

Citizenship processing

Deportation defense

Why it stands out

Immigration-focused legal practice

Personal case handling for families

Assistance with complex documentation

Representation in immigration proceedings

Website: https://www.theimmigrationfirm.us/

Address: 1651 North Clyde Morris Boulevard, Suite 2, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Phone: 386-749-8956

5. Law Office of Carol Lee Peake

Law Office of Carol Lee Peake provides family law services across Daytona Beach and nearby areas. The firm handles sensitive domestic matters with direct attorney attention.

Practice Areas

Divorce cases

Child custody disputes

Child support matters

Domestic relations issues

Why it stands out

Focused family law practice

Direct client communication

Court representation for custody and support cases

Local service in the Volusia County region

Website: https://www.carolpeakeattorney.com/

Address: 600 S Yonge St Unit 1C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, United States

Phone: (386) 868-4039

Closing section

Legal representation in Daytona Beach covers a wide range of needs, from criminal defense and family law to estate planning, immigration, business matters, real estate issues, and personal injury claims. Each law firm serves different practice areas and may offer its own approach to client communication, case management, and legal strategy.

The firms included on this list provide services across various areas of law, helping individuals, families, and businesses address both routine and complex legal matters. Depending on the circumstances, clients may seek assistance for family-related issues, criminal matters, immigration concerns, estate planning, business disputes, real estate transactions, or other legal needs.

Whether you are looking for legal guidance on family law matters, estate planning, immigration concerns, business-related issues, or personal injury claims involving a fatal car accident lawyer in Daytona Beach, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, rear-end collisions, pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, or other serious incidents, it is important to evaluate an attorney’s experience, practice focus, accessibility, and communication style. Taking the time to compare your options can help you find legal representation that aligns with your specific circumstances and goals.

Disclaimer: The rankings in this article are provided for informational purposes only and are based on publicly available information and editorial assessment. They do not constitute legal advice, endorsements, or guarantees of service quality. Readers should conduct their own research before selecting a law firm.