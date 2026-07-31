NAGA Introduces VIP Points and Boosts to Reward Its Most Active Members

July 31: NAGA, the multi-asset trading and investment platform home to a community of more than 2.6 million, has introduced VIP Points and Boosts, a new way to reward its most active members. A client’s standing in the VIP program now reflects how active they are on the platform, improving their trading conditions as they take part, and members move up faster alongside the people they bring into the community.

The more active you are, the further you go

NAGA’s VIP program runs across six levels, Iron through Crystal, each unlocking better conditions such as tighter spreads, higher copy-trading earnings and lower fees. VIP Points reflect how active a client is on the platform and count toward their standing, so status grows with participation.

Boosts add a second way up. A Boost temporarily lifts a client one VIP level for 30 days, so they can access the next tier’s conditions for that period.

Move up together

The same idea reaches the community a client helps build. In eligible regions, and in line with each entity’s referral program, bringing a friend onto NAGA rewards both sides: the friend starts with a temporary Boost, and the client moves closer to their next level. Bring in more, and the momentum lasts longer.

Part of a wider run of product upgrades

The update continues the product changes NAGA has shipped through 2026, following the recent redesign of its Social Feed, and in line with the platform roadmap the company set out for the year of deepening the core product and adding more useful tools for clients.

“Our community is the best part of NAGA, and this is about recognising the people who are most active in it. The more you take part, and the more you help grow the community around you, the better your trading conditions get. We wanted that to feel simple and worth it,” said James Mason, Head of Product at NAGA.

VIP Points and Boosts are rolling out across NAGA’s regulated entities. The points clients earn through their activity apply to all clients; referral rewards are available in select regions, in line with each entity’s existing referral program.

Terms and conditions apply.