Nakamoto Extends Maturity of Kraken Loan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov 13 — Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) (“Nakamoto” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin company that owns and operates a portfolio of Bitcoin-native enterprises, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nakamoto Holdings Inc., has amended its loan agreement with Payward Interactive, Inc. (“Kraken”) to extend the maturity of 60 million USDT of the 165 million USDT outstanding principal amount of the loan from December 4, 2026, to December 4, 2027.

Following the amendment, 105 million USDT of the loan matures on June 30, 2027, and 60 million USDT matures on December 4, 2027. As a result, no principal under the loan is scheduled to mature in 2026. In addition, the net value (but not less than zero) of the Bitcoin derivatives positions the Company holds with Kraken in its pledged trading account are now included as collateral, subject to certain limitations set forth in the amendment.

“This amendment extends our runway and makes our collateral position more resilient. It gives us more flexibility to manage through Bitcoin price volatility so we can put our full attention on what we control: building our operating businesses and managing our Bitcoin holdings so that we can continue to grow through this market cycle,” said Tyler Evans, Chief Investment Officer of Nakamoto. “We are grateful to Kraken for being a supportive financing partner.”