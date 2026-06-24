Namdev Finvest Transitions to Limited Company; Secures ICRA A- Rating Upgrade

Jaipur, June 24: Namdev Finvest Limited (formerly known as Namdev Finvest Private Limited), a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) serving customers across Tier II and Tier III markets, has announced key milestones in its growth journey including the transition to a limited company and an upgrade of its long-term credit rating to A- by ICRA. These developments mark a significant step forward in the company’s evolution, reflecting its strong financial performance, robust governance framework, and continued focus on driving financial inclusion and sustainable growth across underserved segments in India.

The transition to a limited company represents an important structural milestone in Namdev Finvest’s journey, strengthening its institutional framework, technology adoption, processes and positioning the organisation for its next phase of growth. It reflects the company’s expanding scale, evolving governance standards, and long-term commitment to building a more resilient and future-ready business.

The transition is accompanied by a refreshed identity that reflects Namdev Finvest‘s evolution into a modern, institutional, and scalable organization. While the identity has evolved, the mission remains unchanged: serving Bharat’s underserved entrepreneurs with discipline, dignity, and capital. New identity, same conviction.

Complementing this milestone, Namdev Finvest has also received an upgrade in its long-term credit rating to A- by Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited (ICRA), a well-established credit rating agency in India. The upgrade is a strong validation of the company’s improving financial strength, disciplined risk management framework, and consistent operational performance.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Jitendra Tanwar, Managing Director & CEO, Namdev Finvest Limited, said, “We are pleased to announce a defining milestone in the journey of Namdev Finvest. The transition to Namdev Finvest Limited, along with the upgrade in our long-term credit rating, goes beyond corporate achievements and reflects the trust and confidence placed in us by our customers, lending partners, investors, shareholders, and employees over the years. As we move into this new phase, our mission remains unchanged: to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, and communities through accessible and responsible financial solutions. We believe these milestones strengthen the foundation for our future growth and reinforce our commitment to building a transparent, resilient, and customer-centric institution that contributes meaningfully to India’s economic progress.”

These milestones mark the beginning of a new chapter for Namdev Finvest as it continues to strengthen its market presence, expand its impact, and create long-term value for stakeholders. With a stronger foundation, enhanced credibility, and a clear long-term vision, the company is well-positioned to pursue its growth ambitions while further advancing financial inclusion across India and reaching underserved markets.