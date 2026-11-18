Mumbai, India | November 2026

Founded in 2007, Keynote International is a proudly family-owned Indian food trading company and the owner of the KEYNOTE & KEYNOTE INTL gourmet food brands. Built entirely through private family capital, the business has grown organically over nearly two decades, guided by independence, ethical commercial practices, and a long-term commitment to international trade.

The company’s journey began with direct sourcing and distribution of Indian food ingredients across domestic and international markets. Between 2010 and 2022, Keynote International established itself as a leading supplier of Indian Mango Puree to Eastern Europe, serving commercial customers like supermarkets and fine dine restaurants across the region. Its international operations also extended to markets including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

With an export-oriented family background, international quality expectations have always shaped the company’s approach to sourcing, production, documentation, food safety, and product consistency. This experience continues to influence KEYNOTE’s commitment to delivering dependable products that meet the expectations of discerning global customers.

Today, KEYNOTE brings together India’s diverse culinary heritage through a growing portfolio of specialty food ingredients, including Kashmir Saffron, Cocoa Powder, Raw Honey, Kokum Concentrate, Gulkand, and other distinctive regional products.

The brand’s philosophy centres on authentic ingredients, responsible sourcing, transparent labelling, and accessible pricing. By connecting India’s agricultural communities and traditional food industries with modern global markets, KEYNOTE seeks to preserve regional food heritage while making its distinctive ingredients available to a wider international audience.

Looking ahead, KEYNOTE aims to establish itself as a trusted destination for Indian gourmet ingredients, building on its parent’s established international trade experience and its enduring family values of independence, integrity, and quality.

About KEYNOTE

KEYNOTE is an Indian gourmet food brand owned by Keynote International, a family-owned company established in 2007. With nearly two decades of experience in international food trade, sourcing, and distribution, the company is committed to bringing authentic Indian ingredients to consumers and businesses worldwide.

Website: keynoteshop.com