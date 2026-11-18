Style That Speaks. Quality That Lasts.

Bangalore, India – 17 November : LUXE & BOURG, a wholesale shirt supplier, is celebrating six years of serving retailers and business owners across India and the GCC countries. Over that time, the brand has built a reputation for premium quality, fresh designs and dependable wholesale service, and it has become a name that retail partners turn to for shirts that sell.

From its base in Bangalore and a growing presence in Kerala, LUXE & BOURG supplies shirts to retailers, boutiques and distributors. Its collections combine current fashion trends with careful attention to fabric, stitching and finish, so that every shirt looks sharp on the shelf and holds up in everyday wear. For partners, that means satisfied customers, repeat purchases and a stronger reputation for their own stores.

What Sets LUXE & BOURG Apart

Premium quality shirts: Made with a focus on durability, comfort and finish, so retailers can offer customers products that last.

Trendy and exclusive collections: Regularly refreshed designs that help partners stand out in a competitive market and keep their stock relevant season after season.

Competitive wholesale pricing: Pricing that lets retail partners maintain healthy margins without compromising on quality.

Six years of wholesale experience: A track record of reliable service, consistent supply and long-term partnerships built on trust.

Regional reach: Proudly serving customers across India and the GCC countries, with dedicated contact points in Bangalore and Kerala.

Running a retail business means balancing quality, price and the pace of changing trends. LUXE & BOURG was built to make that easier by giving partners a single, dependable source for shirts that meet customer expectations at wholesale rates. Its approach is simple: understand what retailers need, deliver it consistently, and grow together.

“Our promise has always been simple: style that speaks and quality that lasts,” said [Name, Designation], LUXE & BOURG. “Six years on, we are proud to be a trusted partner to businesses across India and the GCC. Our retail partners are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain committed to helping them grow with collections their customers love and a level of service they can rely on.”

As demand for quality menswear continues to grow across regional markets, LUXE & BOURG plans to keep expanding its collections and strengthening its wholesale network. The company invites new retailers, boutiques and distributors to explore the range, discuss their requirements and become part of its growing partner community.

Wholesale Enquiries

Retailers, distributors and business owners interested in partnering with LUXE & BOURG can reach the team directly:

Bangalore: 9079400500 / 9633669893

Kerala: 8859300600

About LUXE & BOURG

LUXE & BOURG is a wholesale shirt brand serving customers across India and the GCC countries. With six years of wholesale experience, it offers premium quality, trendy and exclusive collections at competitive prices. Guided by the belief that style and quality should go hand in hand, the company’s mission is to help its partners elevate their business with style.

LUXE & BOURG – Elevate Your Business with Style!