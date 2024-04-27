Nestlé India launches the much-awaited NESPRESSO

Bengaluru, April 27, 2024: The much-awaited NESPRESSO, the pioneer in premium coffee with its range of exclusive coffees will be launched in India by the end of 2024. The NESPRESSO coffees and machines will be available in both original and professional systems, to serve domestic and professional consumers. The first NESPRESSO boutique is intended to be opened in Delhi, before expanding to other key cities. NESPRESSO will also be sold online through e-commerce platforms. This launch will bolster Nestlé India’s premium coffee offerings.

NESPRESSO – a certified B Corp™ – plays a pivotal role in driving coffee innovation, discovering unparalleled coffee blends, formulating new recipes, and offering a premium coffee experience for consumers. All NESPRESSO coffees are manufactured in high quality, state of the art manufacturing factories in Switzerland and exported to Nestlé markets worldwide.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “I am very happy that NESPRESSO will soon be available for consumers, coffee aficionados and coffee connoisseurs in India, to unlock new experiences and discover extraordinary coffees. In recent years, coffee consumption in India has witnessed a surge, with a discernible trend towards inhome consumption. A growing young population, exposure to global trends, and new experiences has established India as one of the fastest-growing coffee markets for Nestlé.” Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nestlé NESPRESSO S.A., said, “I am delighted that we will be introducing NESPRESSO to coffee lovers in India. For almost 40 years, NESPRESSO has been committed to elevate the coffee experience through our signature taste, and our commitment to sustainability embodied in our firm belief that coffee can be a force for good. After sourcing green coffee from India since 2011, I am excited to see the brand continue to grow in this promising coffee market.”

NESPRESSO focuses on high-quality beans through the NESPRESSO AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program, which was co-created in collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance in 2003. The program now includes over 150 ,000 coffee farmers across 18 countries. Around 600 NESPRESSO agronomists work directly with farmers, providing training and resources to improve coffee quality, farm productivity and sustainability. By selling high quality coffee to NESPRESSO, the farmers receive a premium which could improve their income and a more secure livelihood. Over 93% of coffee is sourced sustainably through the NESPRESSO AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program. NESPRESSO has been sourcing high quality green coffee from India since 2011 and works directly with around 2,000 coffee farmers in the country.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, NESPRESSO is available in over 90 markets and has a network of over 800 boutiques in approximately 500 cities.