Neil Gaiman Partners with Sharad Devarajan & Graphic India On New Animated Film, “Cinnamon”

~Based on Gaiman’s short story about an Indian Princess and talking tiger, the film will mark a return to animated film from the creator of the Academy Award nominated, Coraline ~

Los Angeles, April 27, 2024 : Graphic India, the leader in original Indian themed character entertainment, and Neil Gaiman, the NYT best-selling author and creator of films and series including, Coraline (Academy Award Nominee, Best Animated Feature), The Sandman, American Gods and Good Omens, announced today that they are partnering on a new English-language animated film, “Cinnamon”.

Based on a short story written by Gaiman, the screenplay is being adapted by Gaiman and leading Indian animation writer and creator, Sharad Devarajan (The Legend of Hanuman; Baahubali: The Lost Legends) with Sarena Khan and Sujatha SV. The film will be directed by acclaimed Indian animator, Jeevan J. Kang.

Born with pearl eyes that render her blind to the physical world, Cinnamon’s destiny is shaped forever when a mysterious talking tiger appears. Offering to lead her through the wonders and trials of the wild, Cinnamon begins a perilous adventure that will shape her path and test her resolve. She enters a hidden realm where the line between the mundane and the mystical is as thin as a whisper and where the ancient wisdom of India breathes life into a jungle thrumming with secrets.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Sharad Devarajan and his exceptional team on ‘Cinnamon.’ Sharad’s passion for storytelling and his deep understanding of Indian culture and mythology makes him the perfect partner to bring this tale to life. Together, we are crafting a film that will transport audiences to a world of magic, wonder, and eternal truths, a story that celebrates the transformative power of compassion and the resilience of the human spirit. I cannot wait to share this incredible journey with animation fans around the world, old and new.” Commented Neil Gaiman.

“Neil Gaiman is one of the greatest storytellers of our time, if not all time. I am honored to bring his enchanting story of Cinnamon to audiences around the world. Inspired by Indian fables, Cinnamon weaves together the timeless theme of dharma as a young princess embarks on a journey of courage and self-discovery. At its core, it explores the universal human experience of the eternal struggle between light and darkness,” added writer and producer, Sharad Devarajan.

Previously at Graphic India, Devarajan and Kang created and produced (with Kang directing) the animated hit, The Legend of Hanuman which broke records as the most successful animated project in Indian history and reached #1 on the charts for Disney+Hotstar when it released.

Producers for the film are Neil Gaiman and Cat Mihos for The Blank Corporation and Sharad Devarajan, Sarena Khan and Jeevan J. Kang producing for Graphic India, who is also the production studio animating the project and India’s leading animation studio of original content.