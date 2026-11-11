New Lattice-NXP Solution Targets Industrial Edge

HILLSBORO, Ore., Nov 10 — Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today announced the Lattice NXP PCIe® Companion solution, jointly enabled and promoted with NXP® Semiconductors. Pairing NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processor with Lattice Nexus™-based FPGAs over PCIe, the solution addresses the real-time connectivity, deterministic I/O, and security challenges in industrial automation, robotics, and intelligent edge applications.

The joint solution is available in Lattice CertusPro™-NX or Lattice Certus™-NX configurations as companion chips to NXP i.MX 95 SoC compute processors, deepening a long-standing collaboration between Lattice and NXP spanning industrial, data center, and networking applications. The Lattice FPGA adds low latency, deterministic I/O alongside the NXP applications processor, delivering combined capabilities across real-time processing, AI, and custom I/O to help customers modernize aging designs for new interface standards. It supports emerging regulatory requirements including the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and CNSA 2.0, with hardware-rooted security and long-life product support built in from the ground up.

“Lattice FPGAs bring real-time connectivity, programmable I/O, and hardware security that complement NXP’s i.MX applications processor, whether as a companion chip or a primary controller. Together with NXP, we are combining a trusted compute portfolio with low power FPGA technology to provide industrial system designers a scalable, flexible foundation to build the next generation of smart, connected, and secure industrial systems,” said Raemin Wang, Vice President, Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor.

“NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processors, with post-quantum cryptography, expansive machine vision capabilities and immersive 3D graphics, combined with Lattice FPGAs gives system designers the flexibility and long-life support they need to build industrial platforms that will remain viable for years to come. Together, we are delivering a solution that meets the real-time, connectivity, and security requirements of today’s most demanding industrial applications,” said Larry Olivas, Vice President and General Manager, Secure Connected Edge Segment Marketing, NXP Semiconductors.

The joint solution is available now for design-in across discrete, System-on-Module (SoM), and multi-chip module configurations. Customers can access the FPGA reference design and Lattice development tools from Lattice, and the software driver and documentation from NXP. Reference designs and evaluation kits are also available through Arrow Electronics.