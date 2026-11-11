Sentara Health Partners to Ensure Reliable Blood Availability

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., Nov 11 — Virginia-based Sentara Health has partnered with The Blood Connection as its primary supplier of blood and blood products for 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. Sentara began using The Blood Connection, a non-profit community blood center, as a secondary supplier in August and the relationship has been rapidly expanding. Sentara made The Blood Connection its primary blood supplier on November 1st.

“The need for reliable and safe blood products drove this decision because of its impact on patient care,” said Ian Noga, Vice President of Laboratory Services for Sentara Health. “We appreciate the challenge of collecting and maintaining blood supplies, and we hope a fresh, local approach will help us ensure a reliable supply for our patients.”

Sentara operates four trauma centers in Virginia, including a Level I center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where blood is always in high demand.

“We are honored to be chosen as the primary blood provider for Sentara,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “For 65 years, we have remained focused on the recruitment of donors, collection and testing of lifesaving blood products. We know that when seconds matter, having blood readily available has a dramatic impact on a patient’s outcome.”

The Blood Connection (TBC) is quickly establishing a presence in Hampton Roads as a base to serve Sentara’s 12 hospitals. This includes opening a depot for safely storing blood supplies and distributing them through TBC’s own courier fleet. It will establish a blood donation center for Hampton Roads, and station two bloodmobiles in the region to reach donors in areas that Sentara serves. The company plans to hire as many as 100 people to support clinical and transport operations.

The Blood Connection adheres to all FDA regulations for testing and safe storage of blood supplies and relies on volunteer donors. Across the U.S., about 3% of eligible people donate blood. Community members who donate to The Blood Connection are supporting their neighbors who need blood and blood products. To thank donors for their time and commitment, The Blood Connection offers TBC Rewards, which can be redeemed for e-gift cards and other incentives as tokens of appreciation.

The Blood connection was established in 1962 in Greenville, South Carolina as the Greenville Blood Assurance Plan. The organization has grown into other regions in the southeast and adopted the name The Blood Connection in 2000. TBC now serves communities in North and South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. It has been the exclusive blood supplier for the Roanoke-based hospital system Carillion Clinic since 2023.

“We are optimistic about this new approach to blood donation,” said Sentara’s Ian Noga. “The bottom line for us is having blood for our patients when they need it and serving the Sentara mission to improve health every day.”