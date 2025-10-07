New Leadership at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar: Chetana Suryawanshi for Director of Services

Mumbai, 7 October 2025: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is pleased to announce the appointment of Chetana Suryawanshi as its new Director of Services. With over a decade of experience in hospitality, Chetana brings with her a strong background in operations and housekeeping, making her a valuable addition to the hotel’s executive leadership team.

In her new role, Chetana will lead the Services Division, overseeing housekeeping, laundry operations, guest services, and overall operational efficiency. She will focus on upholding the hotel’s hallmark of luxury, driving service innovation, and ensuring every guest enjoys a seamless and memorable experience.

Chetana has previously held senior leadership positions with renowned hospitality brands including The St. Regis Mumbai, Marriott International Bengaluru, and the Ramee Group. Known for blending strategic vision with operational excellence, she has consistently raised service benchmarks and nurtured high-performing teams.

Speaking about her new role, Chetana Suryawanshi said: “Luxury is not defined by grand gestures alone, but by the consistency of care guests feel in every interaction. This opportunity at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar allows me to strengthen the very backbone of guest comfort—our services—and create a culture where every team member takes pride in the details.”

With Chetana at the helm of its Services Division, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class hospitality that seamlessly blends comfort, sophistication, and memorable experiences.