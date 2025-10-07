Adgcraft Expands Footprint to Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley

New Delhi, October 07th 2025: Adgcraft, one of India’s most trusted PR agencies, has announced the launch of its new office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This strategic move towards expansion will mark a major achievement in the agency’s PR journey. The Bengaluru office will play a crucial role in strengthening Adgcraft’s verticals – Adgcraft Communications, Adgcraft AI, and Adgcraft Global. Adgcraft is aligning with its long-term goal of building a strong manpower of 25+ ideal members and a future-ready workforce in the new office by 2026 under the mentorship of top-industry veterans. With this expansion, Adgcraft underscores its commitment to delivering innovative and impactful PR solutions tailored for India’s fast-evolving communication landscape.

The new office at Awfis, Samrah Plaza, St Mark’s Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 56000, is set to focus on serving startups, corporates, tech-corporates, and companies in the field of Artificial Intelligence, positioning itself in the heart of India’s innovation and technological hub with thousands of IT companies and global tech giants. Adgcraft will leverage its deep expertise and client-first approach for its clients in achieving public relations and communication goals. The company has a track record in designing communication strategies and handling diverse PR mandates, focusing on the client’s demands and needs, making it a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their reputation, visibility, and engagement in India and globally. With this expansion to the tech hub, the company will also drive key operations in social media, performance marketing, video production, and event management.

Abhinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Adgcraft, being passionate and enthusiastic about this new launch, said, “We are excited to open our new office in Bengaluru, the Tech Capital of India, as it is India’s biggest startup and technology hub. Expanding our roots there will strengthen Adgcraft’s presence. Being a PR and Communications service provider, we are working with more than 200 brands and companies. With our expansion, our vision is to empower brands by combining creativity with strategy, and this launch takes us one step closer to achieving that goal, so we are excited to work even harder and smarter to continue with the expansion process.”

Over the years, Adgcraft has established itself as one of the most trusted names in the Public Relations industry, working with clients across sectors, including BFSI, lifestyle, hospitality, corporate, and emerging tech. The agency has successfully collaborated with international clients from the USA, South Korea, and other global markets, while also providing strategic communication support to numerous Indian startups. Its achievements in brand building, reputation management, and crisis communications highlight its ability to deliver results-driven PR strategies and campaigns.

Guided by its vision to be a one-stop solution provider for comprehensive PR and brand communications, Adgcraft operates with the motto of “Your story is your strength, and communication is ours.”