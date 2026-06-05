Nicobar Opens Its First Store in Indore at The Edit, A Curated Destination For Design and Culture

Indore, June 2026: Nicobar, the modern Indian lifestyle studio, has opened its first store in Indore, marking an exciting new chapter in the brand’s retail journey across India. Known for its thoughtful approach to contemporary Indian living, the brand arrives in a city that has long celebrated craftsmanship, creativity and a strong sense of community. With a growing appreciation for design-led experiences and mindful consumption, Indore feels like a natural home for Nicobar’s distinctive point of view.

Located at The Edit, a curated destination that brings together art, design and lifestyle experiences, the new store reflects a shared appreciation for thoughtful curation and meaningful experiences. The setting offers a natural backdrop for a brand that has always viewed design as something that extends beyond products and into the way people live, gather and express themselves.

The store brings together Nicobar’s signature assortment across fashion, home, accessories and lifestyle. From everyday wardrobe essentials and handcrafted home accents to thoughtful gifting finds, the collection reflects the brand’s philosophy of creating products that are timeless, functional and rooted in contemporary India. Every piece is designed to become part of daily life, balancing beauty with utility and encouraging a more considered way of living.

Designed to feel warm, relaxed and welcoming, the store invites visitors to browse at their own pace and discover products that become part of everyday rituals. Natural materials, thoughtful details and an easy flow through the space create an atmosphere that reflects Nicobar’s understated aesthetic and belief that good design should be lived with, not simply admired.

The opening at The Edit feels particularly fitting for Nicobar. Much like the brand, the destination brings together design, culture and discovery in a way that encourages people to engage more thoughtfully with the things they choose to live with. Beyond showcasing collections, the store offers visitors an opportunity to experience the wider world of Nicobar, one shaped by craftsmanship, creativity and an appreciation for everyday rituals. As Indore continues to embrace design and cultural expression in new ways, the store marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand in a city whose values resonate closely with its own.

About Nicobar

Rooted in India, and inspired by journeys across the Indian Ocean. We’re a company that believes in culture as much as commerce, and that journeys are usually as worthy as destinations. These are the stories we’re telling through our product and through a community. We blend India’s rich heritage with contemporary design, bridging the gap between East and West. We celebrate the complexity of modern identities, reflecting a global perspective in every creation, but our Indianness as an undercurrent and guiding principle. Every season, we set sail on a voyage to create a modern design stamp for India. Our design teams embark on a journey of inspiration across the Indian Ocean and ancient trading routes, moving from coast to coast, season after season. We’ve taken design journeys to Sri Lanka, Japan, Bali, Myanmar, China, Thailand, Bali, Zanzibar, Madagascar and along our own coastal routes… because at the heart of Nicobar’s design story is a sense of wanderlust.