Sikkim CM Highlights Development Priorities and Infrastructure Concerns at 73rd NEC Plenary Meeting

New Delhi, June 05: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang participated in the 73rd Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC), chaired by Union Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah, in the presence of Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Governors, and Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states.

Addressing the plenary session, the Chief Minister outlined Sikkim’s key development priorities in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasised sectors such as organic agriculture, tourism, education, skill development, MSME growth, innovation, and infrastructure development. Stressing the importance of strengthening agricultural value chains and market linkages across the North Eastern Region, he sought the continuation of the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) scheme and requested the extension of NEIIPP benefits beyond 2027.

In his capacity as Convenor of the High-Level Task Force on Agriculture and Horticulture for Addressing Gaps in Value Chains and Market Linkages in the North Eastern Region, the Chief Minister presented the Task Force’s recommendations through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. The report proposed strategic interventions aimed at enhancing market access, improving agricultural productivity, promoting value addition, and ensuring sustainable growth in the agriculture and horticulture sectors across the region.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over recurring flash floods and highlighted the urgent need for a permanent solution to connectivity issues along NH-10. He called for the timely completion of critical road, rail, air, and digital infrastructure projects and urged immediate restoration measures for the Chungthang–Lachen road affected in the Tarum Chu area of North Sikkim.

The meeting witnessed extensive deliberations on accelerating development across the North East, with participants reaffirming their commitment to fostering sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth for the benefit of farmers, communities, and future generations.

Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his leadership and commitment to the development of the North East. He also acknowledged the support of Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Ministry of DoNER, the NEC Secretariat, the Government of Meghalaya led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and the Governments of Assam and West Bengal for their hospitality and arrangements.

He further appreciated the efforts of officers, protocol teams, security personnel, and support staff for ensuring the successful conduct of the meeting, while reiterating the collective resolve to build a stronger, more prosperous, and self-reliant North Eastern Region.