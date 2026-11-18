Mumbai, Nov 18: The Nifty 50 traded lower on Wednesday as selling pressure weighed on the Indian stock market. At around 11:00 AM IST, the benchmark index stood at 25,236, declining approximately 151 points from its previous close of 25,387.40.

The index opened at 25,323.15 and touched an intraday high of 25,390.80, while the day’s low stood at 25,206.20.

Over the past 52 weeks, the Nifty 50 has recorded a high of 26,373.20 and a low of 22,179.90. The index is currently trading below its yearly high but remains above its 52-week low.

Investors remained cautious amid weak global market signals and profit-booking following the recent market rally.

Nifty 50 Key Market Details (November 18, 2026)

Current price: 25,236.00

Previous close: 25,387.40

Opening price: 25,323.15

Intraday high: 25,390.80

Intraday low: 25,206.20

52-week high: 26,373.20

52-week low: 22,179.90

Market participants will continue to monitor global cues, foreign investment flows and movements in the US dollar for further direction.