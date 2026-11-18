Mumbai, Nov 18: The Indian stock market witnessed selling pressure on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex declining nearly 470 points in morning trade. Investors remained cautious after the recent market rally, while weak global signals and a stronger US dollar added to the pressure on domestic equities.

At around 11:05 AM IST, the Sensex was trading at 82,062.55, down 469.64 points or 0.57% from its previous close of 82,532.19. The index opened at 82,376.56 and touched an intraday high of 82,578.87. However, selling activity dragged it to a low of 81,979.64 during the session.

Sensex Market Performance Today

The benchmark index struggled to maintain its opening momentum as investors continued to reduce their positions in select heavyweight stocks. The decline reflected a cautious approach among market participants, particularly after the gains recorded in the previous trading sessions.

Sensex 52-Week High and Low

Over the past 52 weeks, the BSE Sensex has moved between a high of 86,159.02 and a low of 71,292.88. At its current level of 82,062.55, the index is approximately 4.75% below its yearly peak and 15.11% above its 52-week low.

This indicates that despite Wednesday’s decline, the benchmark continues to trade comfortably above its lowest level recorded over the past year.

Why Is the Sensex Falling Today?

Selling in heavyweight companies, including TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Asian Paints and Tata Steel, contributed to the downward movement. Investors also remained watchful of international developments as the US dollar strengthened and global equity markets showed signs of weakness.

Profit-booking after the recent market advance further contributed to the decline. However, foreign institutional investor buying and relatively softer crude oil prices offered some support to the domestic market.

Market Outlook

Going forward, investors will closely track global market movements, foreign investment flows, rupee movements, crude oil prices and corporate earnings for fresh direction.

From a technical perspective, the 81,800–81,500 range remains an important support zone, while 82,600–82,900 may act as a resistance area.

For now, market sentiment remains cautious, with investors looking for signs of renewed buying interest. The Sensex’s ability to recover from its intraday lows will be important in determining the market’s near-term direction.