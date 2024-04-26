26th April, 2024: Nykaa, the country’s leading beauty and lifestyle destination, has launched new products from the World’s No 1 Sun Care Brand NIVEA SUN exclusively on its platform. With decades of expertise in the sun care category, NIVEA has become synonymous with skin health, and now, it’s raising the bar even higher with its latest offerings exclusively for Nykaa customers.

Step into the realm of modern skincare where sunscreen reigns supreme as your skin’s ultimate BFF! In today’s world, shielding your skin from the sun’s relentless assault isn’t merely a luxury—it’s an absolute necessity. NIVEA, the trusted choice for skin health, is ushering in a new era of sun care sophistication with NIVEA SUN.

Wave goodbye to unwanted shine and greasiness with NIVEA SUN Shine Control SPF 50, meticulously crafted for normal and combination skin types. Sensitive skin? Fear not! NIVEA SUN Sensitive SPF 50 steps in as the perfect solution. The non-greasy formula is fragrance-free making it perfect for sensitive skin and provides immediate UVA/UVB protection with SPF 50. The sunscreen has been dermatologically approved for skin compatibility, nourishing and repairing the skin while enhancing its resilience against sun damage.

But the sun care extravaganza doesn’t end there! NIVEA SUN presents two more products with SPF 50: NIVEA SUN UV Protect & Dry Touch SPF 50 available in a unique spray format perfect for on-the-go application, making it ideal for hard-to-reach areas like the back and shoulders and NIVEA Sun UV Kids Protect & Care SPF 50+ a water-resistant formula perfect for outdoor playtime, pool days, and summer sports, for kids aged 3 years and above.

Commenting on the exclusive launch, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO Nykaa Beauty said, “We are thrilled to partner with NIVEA to launch their sun care range exclusively on Nykaa in India. NIVEA is a trusted name in skincare globally and we at Nykaa are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic range to Indian consumers for the first time. We look forward to seeing what Nykaa and Beiersdorf achieve together in the coming years.” Elaborating on the launch, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director – NIVEA India, added, “We at NIVEA are excited to bring marquee products from the globally celebrated NIVEA SUN range to India. This launch represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide highly effective sun protection solutions while ensuring responsible sun enjoyment without compromising on skin health. Our partnership with Nykaa, the leading beauty destination, underscores our commitment to delivering premium skincare experiences tailored to the diverse lifestyles of our consumers.”

All NIVEA SUN products being launched have instant UVA and UVB protection. The NIVEA SUN Range is available exclusively on Nykaa whether you’re lounging by the pool or exploring the great outdoors, trust NIVEA SUN and Nykaa to have you covered.