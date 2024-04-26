Kolkata, April 26th, 2024: In the midst of life’s hustle and bustle, our busy schedules often lead us to unhealthy snacks, impacting our overall well–being, especially immunity. Addressing this concern, the Almond Board of California hosted a panel discussion on ‘Snack Smart for a Healthier Family and Stronger Immunity‘ at The Park Hotel, Kolkata. Panelists included Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, Celebrity Pilates Master Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, and Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare – New Delhi. The session emphasized the importance of healthy snacking, particularly incorporating nutrient-rich options like almonds into daily diets, for boosting immunity and family well–being.

The panel discussion began with emphasizing the importance of adopting clean and balanced eating habits, especially given the prevalence of quick and ready-to-eat foods. The panelists recommended incorporating seasonal fruits, vegetables, and almonds into one’s diet to promote healthy living. They also highlighted almonds’ role in boosting immunity and enhancing overall health due to their rich content of essential nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, vitamin B2, and phosphorus.

Almonds are also rich in copper and zinc, essential nutrients that support the normal function of the immune system, thus contributing to overall health. During the informative session, the panelists emphasized that almonds’ satiating properties can aid in weight management by curbing hunger between meals, while also bolstering immunity and promoting overall well–being.