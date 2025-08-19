Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s Message to the World on 79th Independence Day:Compassion in Action is the Oxygen of Humanity

Mumbai, 19th August 2025: Ahead of 79th Independence Day, Nobel Peace Laureate and Founder of the ‘Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion’, Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, delivered a powerful and inspiring call for global unity, emphasizing the vital role of compassion in action as the oxygen of humanity, during the latest ‘I Am Peacekeeper’ session. The keynote session, hosted by Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Executive Director, Wockhardt; CEO, Wockhardt Foundation, and Founder, I Am Peacekeeper Movement, began with a sweeping vision for global peace through education, collaboration, economic empowerment, and unity.

As the only living Indian Nobel Peace Laureate and a globally venerated child rights advocate, Mr. Satyarthi stands as an unwavering force for moral leadership and social transformation. From a humble upbringing in India marked by the early loss of his father and formative experiences challenging caste-based prejudice, he forged his path in the service of the most vulnerable. Renowned for founding the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, and the historic Global March Against Child Labour, Mr. Satyarthi is celebrated for his unflinching commitment to justice, equality, and the boundless power of compassion.

Kailash Satyarthi made a heartfelt and compelling appeal, stating: “We must feel the oneness of humanity and the oneness of the universe and live fully in this oneness. From the very beginning, I have been deeply committed to making a better world for all children. True peace arises when it becomes our conviction, both inwardly and outwardly, allowing all forms of violence to cease. Compassion in action is a powerful, disruptive, and dynamic force. It originates from genuinely feeling the suffering of others, and its true strength is realized only when that feeling transforms into practical, problem-solving action aimed at creating lasting peace, justice, and sustainability.”

Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Executive Director, Wockhardt; CEO, Wockhardt Foundation, and Founder, I Am Peacekeeper Movement, stated: “As the founder of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, it is a profound honor to bring together changemakers like Nobel Peace Laureate Mr. Kailash Satyarthi through our I Am Peacekeeper series. Our vision for global peace is rooted in education, collaboration, and economic empowerment, united by compassion and justice. Mr. Satyarthi’s unwavering commitment to child rights and social transformation inspires us all to bridge the gaps between knowledge, intention, and action. Together, we can cultivate compassion as a powerful force for restorative justice, equality, and sustainability. This series serves as a vital platform to amplify these voices and mobilize collective action toward a more equitable, peaceful world.”

The Oneness of Humanity and Actionable Compassion

Mr. Satyarthi emphasized that despite being more informed and equipped than ever, societies are faced with crises, climate, political, and social, because of the widening gap between knowledge, intention, and action. The real challenge, he stressed, lies in matching our words and beliefs with meaningful deeds. He called for closing the divides between “problem solvers and problem sufferers,” asserting that compassion must move from sentiment to solution.

Origin and Redefinition of Compassion

Drawing on his own journey, Mr. Satyarthi recalled his roots in a modest family devoted to justice and education. Deeply troubled by caste discrimination and the exclusion of the underprivileged, he resolved early on to break societal barriers, insisting that every child deserves the right to dream and live with dignity. He redefined compassion as intrinsic and actionable, a life force that leaders, institutions, and citizens everywhere must cultivate. He called for education systems worldwide to nurture “compassion leadership” and for society to recognize compassion as essential as oxygen.

Justice, Equality, Peace, and Sustainability

Highlighting the four pillars of his movement, justice, equality, peace, and sustainability, Mr. Satyarthi stressed that justice should be restorative and transformative, focusing on healing and redemption rather than retribution. He advocated for turning anger and fear into positive change and cautioned that only by focusing on the well-being of every child can a peaceful, sustainable world emerge.

The I Am Peacekeeper @ Zoom series is a globally impactful initiative by the I Am Peacekeeper Movement that brings together influential leaders, changemakers, and advocates from around the world to inspire meaningful dialogue and collective action for peace. Each session highlights critical issues such as justice, compassion, education, and social empowerment, fostering a united global community committed to creating a more equitable and peaceful future. The series has previously featured distinguished Nobel Peace Laureates, including Ms. Ouided Hédi Bouchamaoui and Professor Mohan Munasinghe, further underscoring its commitment to elevating transformative voices dedicated to advancing global harmony.

Concluding the session, both speakers recognized the world’s continuing challenges with despair and underscored the urgent need for steadfast conviction and purposeful action in the quest for lasting peace. The event closed with an engaging and thought-provoking Q&A, inspiring participants to channel the insights gained into collective, compassionate efforts driving meaningful change.