Novac Technology Solutions Clocks 200+ Digital Learning Clients Milestone

Chennai, 21 Nov: Novac Technology Solutions, a distinguished leader in technology & digital transformation solutions, today announced that its Digital Learning business unit has surpassed 200+ enterprise clients worldwide, underscoring its position as one of the fastest-growing forces in the digital learning sector.

Having already established a strong presence in India, Dubai, and now Latin America, Novac is now focused on deepening global partnerships and expanding its R&D capabilities to drive greater personalization, interactivity, and cross-platform learning experiences. The company’s success stems from its innovation-first approach, with AI training simulations, microlearning architecture, immersive AR/VR experiences, and custom content development to help organizations deliver contextual, scalable, and continuous learning.

Its ability to seamlessly blend technology with pedagogy, backed by deep domain expertise, has established it as the preferred learning transformation partner for several Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and government institutions across India and international markets.

“Crossing 200 clients is an endorsement of the trust global enterprises place in Novac’s ability to transform their learning journeys,” said Mr. Mahesh.C, Director, reflecting on the company’s remarkable milestone. With AI, immersive technologies, and data-driven insights at the core of our solutions, we are redefining how organizations upskill, engage, and empower their workforce in a digital-first world. “Novac’s journey over the years reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and transformative learning solutions, and crossing 200 clients marks just the beginning of our path toward 500 and beyond,” said Mr. Pradeep.B , Head of Digital Learning Services. “With strategic expansion into key global markets and the continuous evolution of our learning ecosystems, we are poised to empower organizations worldwide. We also have great confidence that our new product, Migoto AI Trainer Simulator, will drive impactful learning outcomes. As the Digital Learning sector experiences exponential growth, Novac will continue to stand out as a trusted partner, enabling businesses across industries, including BFSI, manufacturing, and automotive, to upskill, engage, and achieve measurable performance impact.”

With its sharp focus on technology-led transformation and human-centric design, Novac continues to lead the evolution of corporate learning, enabling organizations to bridge skill gaps, enhance productivity, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing world.