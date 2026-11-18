DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov 18 — Ocean Cliff Partners (“Ocean Cliff” or “OCP”), a family office focused on partnering with founder- and family-owned businesses, today announced that it has completed a growth investment in Empire Entertainment (“Empire” or the “Company”). Founded in 1993, Empire is a global creative event production agency delivering award-winning live experiences and broadcasts for brands, institutions, and cultural leaders.

Founded and led by J. B. Miller and Theodore Miller, Empire has built a reputation over more than three decades as a trusted creative and production partner to many of the world’s most recognizable brands, not for profits, and institutions, delivering large-scale live events and experiential marketing programs globally. As part of the transaction, J. B. and Theodore will continue to lead the Company, partnering closely with Ocean Cliff to support Empire’s next chapter of growth.

“J. B. and Theodore have built something rare – a business defined by creative excellence, deep client trust, and a global footprint that few competitors can match. We were drawn to Empire not just for its track record, but for the caliber of the team and the culture that J. B. and Theodore have built,” said Luke Berg, Managing Partner at Ocean Cliff Partners. “Our investment in Empire reflects our conviction that live events are increasingly important vehicles for marketing and influence, and that in-person connection is one of today’s defining growth trends. We look forward to investing behind the platform, adding resources strategically to drive maximum impact, and helping the team scale the business as growth-oriented partners,” said Evan Brovender, Managing Partner at Ocean Cliff Partners.

“Ocean Cliff impressed us from day one with how much time they spent understanding our people, our clients, and what makes Empire different,” said J. B. Miller, Co-CEO of Empire Entertainment. “This is a true partnership. We’re excited to have a partner who shares our long-term view and is committed to investing in the team and infrastructure that will take Empire into its next phase globally,” said Theodore Miller, Co-CEO of Empire Entertainment.

Ocean Cliff intends to support Empire’s growth through targeted investment in operational infrastructure, systems, and talent, while preserving the creative culture and client relationships that have driven the Company’s success. OCP plans to work alongside the Millers and Empire’s leadership team to pursue organic growth initiatives as well as complementary add-on opportunities in the highly fragmented live events and experiential marketing sectors.

Lisbeth R. Barron, and the team at Barron International Group, LLC, has been a long-standing strategic advisor to Empire Entertainment, and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Empire for the transaction.