Mumbai, Nov 18: Indian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits across major sectors, putting pressure on benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.

The BSE Sensex declined 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 82,031.81, while the NSE Nifty fell 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 25,227.95. The decline came after two consecutive sessions of gains, reflecting renewed caution among market participants.

Selling pressure was particularly strong in consumer durables, metal, information technology and automobile stocks. Among the Nifty constituents, Titan Company recorded the steepest decline, followed by Hindalco Industries and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

The broader market also remained weak. The Nifty MidCap 100 fell 1.22 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 declined 0.35 per cent, indicating that selling extended beyond large-cap stocks.

Sectoral performance remained mixed. The Nifty Consumer Durables index led the losses, followed by the metal, IT and auto indices. In contrast, PSU banking stocks showed resilience, while media shares also closed in positive territory.

Market analysts said the Nifty formed a bearish candlestick pattern during the session, indicating profit booking, although buying interest emerged at lower levels. They identified 25,000 as an important support level, while 25,300 and 25,500 remain immediate resistance levels. The index is expected to trade within the 25,000–25,500 range in the near term.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee gained around 0.08 per cent to trade at 93.44. Recent foreign institutional investor inflows and lower commodity prices are expected to support the currency’s near-term outlook. Market experts see the rupee trading within the 93.00–93.75 range.

The latest market decline highlights cautious investor sentiment following recent gains. Going forward, foreign fund flows, commodity prices, global market trends and corporate earnings are likely to influence the direction of domestic equities.