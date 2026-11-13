Off-grid homes urged to check heating oil tanks before this weekend’s freeze

Households relying on heating oil are being urged to check their storage tanks ahead of this weekend’s colder weather, as overnight frosts could expose existing problems and leave homes struggling to keep warm.

The Met Office’s latest UK weather forecast indicates a cold and frosty start to Saturday 14 November, with temperatures expected to fall overnight across many parts of the UK.

While heating oil itself is unlikely to freeze in typical UK winter temperatures, water and sediment that build up inside poorly maintained tanks can cause blockages and interrupt the supply of fuel to boilers.

Gordon Wallis, energy expert at Your NRG, is urging off-grid homeowners to carry out a few simple checks before temperatures drop further.

The hidden tank problem that could leave homes without heating

One of the biggest risks for heating oil users is water collecting inside their storage tanks.

This can happen through condensation or rainwater entering through damaged seals, openings or cracks. Over time, water can settle at the bottom of the tank, where it can contribute to corrosion and cause problems with fuel filters and pipelines.

The UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association (UKIFDA) highlights the risks of water contamination and sediment inside heating oil tanks, which can contribute to fuel supply problems during colder weather.

Gordon says: “Many homeowners assume that their heating oil tank is fine as long as there is enough fuel inside, but the condition of the tank is just as important.

“Water can build up over time without homeowners realising, and when temperatures drop, this can cause problems with the fuel supply. The last thing anyone wants is to discover their boiler isn’t receiving enough fuel during a cold snap.”

Four checks homeowners should make before the weekend

Gordon recommends off-grid households pay attention to four areas

1. Look for visible damage

Check the outside of your tank for cracks, rust, leaks or damaged seals that could allow rainwater to enter. Pay particular attention to joints, lids and any areas where water could collect. If anything looks unusual, arrange a professional inspection rather than attempting repairs yourself.

Gordon says: “Even small cracks or damaged seals can allow moisture to enter a tank over time. Homeowners should make a habit of checking the outside of their tank, particularly before winter, as spotting damage early could prevent bigger problems further down the line.”

2. Check your fuel levels

Make sure you have enough heating oil to get through the colder weather, particularly if temperatures are expected to remain low for several days. UKIFDA also advises households to plan ahead for deliveries, as increased winter demand and difficult weather conditions can affect availability.

Gordon explains: “It’s easy to underestimate how much heating oil you use when temperatures suddenly drop. Boilers often have to work harder to keep homes warm, so checking your levels regularly and ordering before you run low can help avoid being caught out when demand is high.”

3. Keep an eye on the tank’s surroundings

Remove overhanging branches or debris where safe to do so, and make sure the tank and its access points are not obstructed. Check that there is enough space around the tank for a technician to access it if needed, and never block ventilation openings.

Gordon says: “It’s important to keep the area around your tank clear, particularly during autumn and winter when fallen leaves, branches and other debris can build up. Making sure the tank is easy to access also makes routine checks and maintenance much simpler.”

4. Arrange a professional tank inspection

A visual check cannot reveal everything happening inside a tank. An OFTEC-registered technician can inspect the tank, check for potential contamination and identify problems before they affect the heating supply.

Gordon explains: “A quick look at your tank can help identify obvious damage, but it won’t necessarily tell you whether water has collected inside.

“That’s why regular professional maintenance is so important. Having the tank inspected before winter can help identify problems early and reduce the risk of being left without heating when you need it most.”

Does heating oil actually freeze in cold weather?

Although homeowners may worry about their heating oil freezing during a cold snap, UKIFDA explains in its heating oil advice that standard kerosene heating oil has a very low freezing point, meaning ordinary UK winter temperatures are generally not cold enough to freeze it.

However, water or sediment inside a storage tank can cause problems much sooner.

Gordon says: “The biggest concern for most UK households isn’t the heating oil itself freezing. It’s water or other contaminants inside the tank interfering with the fuel supply.

“Homeowners shouldn’t panic when they see a frost warning, but they should use it as a reminder to make sure their tank is properly maintained.”

Don’t wait until your heating stops working

With colder nights arriving, off-grid households should make sure their heating oil supplies and storage equipment are ready for winter.

Gordon concludes: “People who rely on heating oil don’t have the same convenience as households connected to the gas network, so it’s particularly important to plan ahead.

“Checking your fuel levels, looking for visible tank damage and keeping up with professional servicing could help prevent an avoidable heating emergency this winter.”