US Foods Appoints Lisa M. Lambert to Board

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov 13 — US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, announced today that Lisa M. Lambert has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective Nov. 12, 2026.

“Lisa brings deep expertise in large-scale technology strategy and execution, digital solutions, transformative AI and cybersecurity,” said Dave Flitman, Chair of the Board and CEO of US Foods. “Her track record of delivering strategic value in technology advancements will help accelerate our industry-leading technology roadmap aimed at deepening our differentiation, driving volume growth and improving our supply chain productivity. We look forward to the many benefits her insights and experience will provide to US Foods.”

Lambert currently serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone Investors III, LLC, a venture capital firm dedicated to fueling the growth of technology startups. Prior to this, she was the Chief Investment Officer, Private Markets, for George Kaiser Family Foundation from 2023–2025, overseeing private investment portfolios and leading software and AI investments in the enterprise, consumer, energy and mobility sectors. From 2018–2023, she served as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at the multinational electricity and gas utility company, National Grid plc, where she was responsible for deploying large-scale operations technology across a complex industrial utility with significant consumer-facing operations.

Currently, Lambert is a director at Lucid Group, Inc. She also serves as the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of UPWARD, a global nonprofit network advancing the careers of executive women.