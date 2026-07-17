Once a household essential, now a work of Art: The Koodai Story at Kausalyam 2026

Hyderabad, July 17: Before plastic carry bags became ubiquitous, Indian households relied on a simple, sturdy companion—the humble Koodai (known as Butta in Telugu).

Handwoven, durable, reusable, and colourful, these bags once carried vegetables, groceries, and daily essentials. Then came the age of disposable plastic, pushing this traditional craft into the shadows.

Today, the Koodai is making a remarkable comeback—not merely as a bag, but as a work of art.

At Kausalyam 2026, the two-day handcrafted exhibition organised by the Crafts Council of Telangana, visitors are pausing in admiration before the striking creations of Koodai by Saras, a Coimbatore-based social enterprise that is transforming a familiar household utility into a symbol of creativity, sustainability, and social impact.

What makes these Koodais special is their dual identity. They remain practical carry bags while evolving into artistic statement pieces. Intricate patterns, cultural motifs, wildlife themes, and visual narratives transform them into collectible handcrafted creations.

Among the standout exhibits is a stunning Tiger Koodai, painstakingly handwoven over nearly ten days. More than a bag, it is a conversation starter carrying a powerful message: “Conserve Tigers.”

The tiger is only one among many themes explored by Koodai by Saras. Their collections draw inspiration from wildlife, heritage, culture, iconic symbols, and contemporary ideas, demonstrating that traditional craft can also become a canvas for storytelling. Every design seeks to celebrate an idea, communicate a message, or spark a meaningful conversation.

Adding a contemporary twist to tradition, Koodai by Saras has introduced elegant sling bags that blend heritage craftsmanship with modern fashion. Lightweight, stylish, and functional, these creations cater to contemporary lifestyles while preserving the essence of age-old weaving traditions.

The bags are also finding favour as customised wedding gifts. Reusable, handcrafted, and highly personalisable, they offer a thoughtful alternative to conventional return gifts. Couples can customise colours, motifs, and designs to match wedding themes, creating keepsakes that guests cherish long after the celebrations are over.

What began as a simple basket-weaving skill learned in school has evolved into a contemporary lifestyle brand. Through creativity and innovation, the humble Koodai has journeyed from everyday utility to sought-after fashion accessory, carrying a local tradition from Coimbatore to customers across the globe.

Behind Koodai by Saras lies an inspiring family story. The venture was born from the weaving skills of Saraswati, a homemaker from Coimbatore, and the vision of her son Saravanan, who recognised the untapped potential of a traditional craft.

Growing up, Saravanan watched his mother weave Koodais as part of everyday life. What was a cherished skill for Saraswati became an entrepreneurial opportunity for her son. Together, they transformed a familiar household item into a design-led craft enterprise.

What started at home has today grown into a movement that combines tradition, livelihood, sustainability, and innovation.

In an era dominated by mass production, every Koodai tells a unique story. These bags are not factory-made. They are woven entirely by hand.

Today, more than 65 women artisans and homemakers are part of the Koodai by Saras ecosystem. Working from their homes, they weave each piece strand by strand, balancing family responsibilities while earning an income through a skill they have mastered over the years.

Every bag represents hours of labour, patience, precision, and craftsmanship. Every weave bears the signature of the artisan who created it. Every purchase contributes directly to sustaining livelihoods and empowering women.

The revival of Koodai also carries a powerful environmental message.

Unlike the disposable plastic bags that once replaced them, these contemporary creations are crafted using recycled plastic materials, transforming waste into durable, reusable, and aesthetically appealing products.

It is sustainability through craftsmanship. Instead of ending up in landfills, discarded plastic receives a second life through the skilled hands of artisans.

For the women who create them, Koodai represents much more than income. It offers confidence, identity, dignity, and financial independence.

For Saravanan, the larger mission is to help homemakers recognise the economic value of skills they already possess and create meaningful livelihood opportunities from traditional knowledge.

Another distinctive feature of Koodai by Saras is its extraordinary range of colours, patterns, and designs. Whether it is a casual outing, festive celebration, wedding, formal gathering, or everyday use, there is a Koodai to complement every occasion and every outfit.

“People carefully match their clothes, footwear, jewellery, and watches. Why shouldn’t their bags match too?” asks Saravanan.

With hundreds of design possibilities, Koodai bags have evolved from simple carry bags into fashion accessories that reflect personal style. Just as different occasions call for different attire, Koodai by Saras believes every occasion deserves the perfect bag—functional, sustainable, and beautifully handcrafted.

For visitors to Kausalyam 2026, Koodai serves as a powerful reminder that some of India’s most remarkable innovations are not new inventions at all. They are timeless traditions waiting to be rediscovered.

The humble Koodai once carried vegetables and groceries. Today, it carries stories. Stories of heritage. Stories of sustainability. Stories of wildlife conservation. Stories of women’s empowerment.

And above all, the inspiring story of how a mother’s skill and a son’s vision are helping a traditional Indian craft find its place in the modern world once again.

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