APMI convenes PMS Leadership Conclave 2026 with SEBI and industry leaders

Chennai, July 17 : India’s portfolio management services industry continues to witness steady growth, with assets under management reaching INR 42.5 lakh crore, spanning 520 registered portfolio managers and serving over 2.1 lakh investor accounts. Against this backdrop, the Association of Portfolio Managers in India , the representative body of SEBI registered portfolio managers, hosted the ‘ PMS Leadership Conclave 2026 in Chennai’, bringing together regulators, portfolio managers, distributors, family offices and wealth management professionals to discuss the sector’s evolving priorities and growth opportunities. : India’s portfolio management servicescontinues to witness steady growth, with assets under management reaching INR 42.5 lakh crore, spanning 520 registered portfolio managers and serving over 2.1 lakh investor accounts. Against this backdrop, the, the representative body ofregistered portfolio managers, hosted the ‘, bringing together regulators, portfolio managers, distributors, family offices and wealth management professionals to discuss the sector’s evolving priorities and growth opportunities. The event commenced with an inaugural address by Mr. Biharilal Deora, Chairman, APMI, followed by a keynote address by the Chief Guest, Mr. Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, Securities and Exchange Board of India. The conclave served as a platform for meaningful discussions on the opportunities and challenges shaping the PMS industry, while strengthening engagement between market participants and regulators.

The key highlight of the event was ‘Chennai Speaks’, a special session moderated by Mr. Biharilal Deora, Chairman, APMI where members from the region discussed on the local business environment, industry challenges, expectations from APMI , and perspectives on regulatory developments.

Mr. Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, SEBI , said,

“The Indian PMS industry stands at a defining inflection point, driven by evolving investor aspirations and the growing demand for personalised wealth management solutions. As the sector enters its next phase of growth, strengthening transparency, governance, investor protection and responsible distribution practices will be critical. Platforms such as the PMS Leadership Conclave provide an opportunity for industry stakeholders to exchange perspectives and collectively contribute towards building a resilient and trusted PMS ecosystem that supports long-term wealth creation. The new regulations which are under way will take the above in account and we collectively look forward to the growth of the Industry .”

Mr. Biharilal Deora, Chairman, APMI , said,

“As the PMS sector continues to evolve, driven by growing investor participation and demand for customised investment solutions, it is essential for portfolio managers, distributors, family offices and regulators to work together to enhance transparency, strengthen governance standards and build investor confidence. Through initiatives such as the PMS Leadership Conclave , APMI remains committed to promoting dialogue and contributing to the long-term growth of India’s portfolio management ecosystem.”

The Chennai conclave follows the successful edition held in Kolkata last month, which brought together key stakeholders from the PMS ecosystem. Building on the insights from regional forums such as ‘Kolkata Speaks’ and ‘Chennai Speaks’, APMI aims to continue organising similar engagements across other parts of the country to incorporate diverse market perspectives, strengthen industry -regulator dialogue and support the sustainable growth of India’s portfolio management industry .

Highlights of the Sessions held at the APMI Leadership Conclave :