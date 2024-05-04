Onriva Appoints Michael P. Kubasik as President

San Mateo, CA, May 04, 2024 – Onriva, the leading business travel platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael P. Kubasik to the position of President. With over 20 years of executive technology leadership, Kubasik is well-positioned to drive Onriva into its next phase of innovation and market leadership.

Most recently, Kubasik served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Travel and Transport Inc. and Global Chief Technology Officer for Corporate Travel Management (CTM). His tenure at these companies underscored his capacity for strategic leadership and operational excellence, significantly enhancing technology deployment and customer-centric solutions across the travel landscape.

Recognized for his visionary approach and commitment to innovation, Kubasik has been a staunch advocate for New Distribution Capability (NDC) and other transformative industry trends. His forward-thinking strategies align seamlessly with Onriva’s mission to revolutionize business travel through its patented business travel marketplace platform.

“Michael’s extensive background and proven track record in leveraging technology to transform the travel experience make him a perfect fit for leading Onriva,” said Vajid Jafri, CEO of Onriva. “We are excited to welcome Michael to the team. His expertise will be crucial as we continue to expand our technological capabilities and enhance our service offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Kubasik’s achievements extend beyond his professional roles. He is the holder of the first mobile patent in corporate travel (DASH) and is an active participant on several travel and technology advisory boards. His involvement with technology startups and his philanthropic efforts reflect his dedication to both the industry and community engagement.

“I am thrilled to join Onriva and contribute to its trailblazing initiatives in the business travel industry. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring that Onriva remains at the forefront of technology and innovation,” said Kubasik.

Onriva looks forward to expanding its rapid growth and innovation trajectory under Michael Kubasik’s leadership and continuing to deliver unmatched value to its clients and stakeholders in the travel industry.