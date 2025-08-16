OPD healthtech platform Livlong 365 to invest ₹100 Crore in major offline expansion, targets 100 branches by 2027

Mumbai 16 August — Livlong 365, one of India’s fastest-growing OPD and health-tech platforms, has announced plans to open 100 physical branches by 2027 as part of a major push to strengthen its nationwide presence. The company estimates an investment of ₹70 –₹100 crore for this expansion, which is to be funded entirely from internal accruals. With a strong focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, Livlong 365 aims to make outpatient care and health insurance more accessible to millions of Indians.

Founded in 2021, Livlong 365 operates on a tech-first, customer-centric model that integrates preventive care, insurance distribution, diagnostics and telehealth. Its unique Payvidor model—combining insurance and healthcare delivery—ensures affordability, efficiency and trust for customers and insurers alike.

“For us, this is not just an expansion; it’s an investment in healthier communities,” said Gaurav Dubey, Founder, Livlong 365. “The ₹100 crore capital will be directed towards building infrastructure to redefine everyday healthcare access for retail India, not just through insurance, but also through seamless wellness experience. By expanding our physical footprint, we’re getting closer to our customers and empowering agents with robust tech and clinical infrastructure.”

Livlong 365’s profitability and strong cash-flow position have given it the financial strength to pursue this ambitious plan without raising additional external capital. This self-reliant approach reinforces the company’s vision of building a sustainable, purpose-driven business for the long term.

A key differentiator for Livlong 365 is its strong unit economics and integrated distribution model, which uses the same channels to offer both health insurance and OPD plans, reducing cost duplication and maximizing cross-selling opportunities. Its in-house clinical team further enhances value by conducting pre-underwriting and elder care assessments, improving claim predictability for insurers and ensuring better product fit for patients.

Livlong 365 is focused on establishing a strong hyperlocal presence in all cities with a population of over 15 lakh, ensuring that essential services such as OPD doctor consultations – with focus on specialties like gynaecology and paediatrics – along with diagnostics and insurance are accessible within a 2.5 km radius for every customer.

With a five-year revenue aspiration of $400–$500 Million, Livlong 365 is setting its sights on not just scaling rapidly, but also establishing long-term leadership in India’s evolving healthcare delivery ecosystem.