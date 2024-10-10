P N Gadgil & Sons Unveils ‘Opulent Aura’: A Festive Collection of Timeless Diamond Elegance

Pune, 10th October 2024: P N Gadgil and Sons (PNGS), one of India’s most esteemed jewellery brands, proudly introduces its latest festive collection, ‘Opulent Aura.’ With the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali around the corner, this exquisite collection of diamond necklaces and earrings, uniquely designed to radiate the spirit of prosperity, elegance, and renewal, is set to redefine festive luxury.

Handcrafted by our team of highly skilled artisans, ‘Opulent Aura’ features breathtaking designs and popular actress Hruta Durgule. It combines radiant diamonds with lustrous yellow gold to create statement pieces that embody luxury and tradition. The collection ranges from delicate, lightweight designs to grand, intricately detailed sets. Each piece of jewellery symbolizes the joy of new beginnings and blessings, perfect for those looking to make a lasting impression this season.

Speaking about this, Aditya Modak, COO & CFO of PNGS, said, “The ‘Opulent Aura’ collection is a celebration of elegance and tradition, crafted to bring unmatched luxury and joy to the festive season. With each piece radiating timeless beauty and sophistication, we aim to make Dussehra and Diwali even more special for our customers.

With a commitment to transparency and quality, PNGS leverages advanced CRM solutions and technologies like the Karatmeter to empower informed decision-making and customer trust. With an impressive turnover of Rs 10,000 crore in 2023, PNGS continues to expand its extensive retail network and robust bullion business. Anticipating a 12% revenue increase in fiscal year 2025, the brand remains committed to delivering quality and elegance in-store and online.

For more information on the ‘Opulent Aura’ collection, including the price range, visit your nearest PNGS showroom or explore their offerings on the official PNGS website.

Collection highlights

Diamond necklaces and earrings: Designed to blend tradition with modern elegance, featuring radiant diamonds set in yellow gold.

Variety and range: From minimalistic and contemporary to opulent and regal, the collection suits all festive occasions.

Unmatched craftsmanship: Each piece is carefully crafted to create heirloom-worthy treasures that reflect the unmatched excellence of PNGS.