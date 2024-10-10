Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers Launches A Campaign Ahead Of The Festive Season

New Delhi, 10th October, 2024: In line with the upcoming festive season, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India’s trusted heirloom jewellery brand, announces the launch of ‘For All Your Festive Looks’, a captivating series of videos and creatives that showcase the best of festive fashion.

Jewellery has been an integral part of Indian tradition during all festivals. With the newly launched campaign, patrons can adorn VBJ’s stunning collections across gold, diamond and solitaire to complete their festive looks. The campaign, across print, social media and OOH, defines the festive spirit reflecting upon India’s cultural landscape.

Revealing more details about the campaign, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers said, “Our campaign is a tribute to our loyal customers who have always trusted Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers for their festive jewellery needs. We aim to be a part of every celebration in their homes, offering a diverse and exquisite range of gold, diamond, and solitaire collections.”

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers aims to bring the artistic imprint of these jewels, allowing customers to express their festive spirit in style. Each piece is crafted with exquisite craftsmanship and with attention to detail, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality, elegance and tradition.